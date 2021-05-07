Optimising a panel "scroll to bottom" animation and trigger

Let’s take a look at cleaning up some of the code.

Linter

I’ll run the code through a linter, to help take care of obvious issues. Those are:

use double quotes instead of single quotes

reduce length of long lines

give names to anonymous functions

I’ve also done a few things to help reduce some long lines:

use querySelector instead of getElementById and getElementsByClassName

replace if conditions with function calls

The linting is all done and the current state of the code is:

// cinema search mask fade in/out function cinemaSearchMask() { var panelSelector = "#cinemas__search__scroll"; var overlaySelector = ".cinemas__search__scrolloverlay"; var scrollPanel = document.querySelector(panelSelector); var scrollOverlay = document.querySelector(overlaySelector); function hasVisibleScrollbar(scrollPanel) { return scrollPanel.scrollHeight > scrollPanel.clientHeight; } // if scrollbar visible if (hasVisibleScrollbar(scrollPanel)) { $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-in"); } else { // if scrollbar not visible, remove fade-in on overlay $(scrollOverlay).removeClass("fade-in"); } $(scrollPanel).on("scroll", function panelScrollHandler() { function atScrollEnd(scrollPanel) { var scrollSize = scrollPanel.scrollHeight - scrollPanel.scrollTop; return scrollSize - scrollPanel.clientHeight < 1; } if (atScrollEnd(scrollPanel)) { // if scroll finished, fade-out overlay $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-out"); } else { // check if fade-in active and add if not active if ($(scrollOverlay).hasClass("fade-in")) { $(scrollOverlay).removeClass("fade-out"); } else { $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-in"); } } }); } cinemaSearchMask(); $(window).resize(function resizeHandler() { cinemaSearchMask(); });

There are still some easy improvements that should be done.

Simplify comments

Here is one of the comments in the code:

// if scrollbar visible if (hasVisibleScrollbar(scrollPanel)) { $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-in");

That comment now basically duplicates what we already see in the code. Thanks to the function call, that comment now serves no benefit so it gets removed.

The next comment to consider is in this code:

if (hasVisibleScrollbar(scrollPanel)) { $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-in"); } else { // if scrollbar not visible, remove fade-in on overlay $(scrollOverlay).removeClass("fade-in"); }

Instead of using addClass and removeClass, we can use toggleClass instead. To use toggleClass we want an easy way to tell when the class should be added. In this case it’s when the scrollbar is visible:

var scrollbarIsVisible = hasVisibleScrollbar(scrollPanel); $(scrollOverlay).toggleClass("fade-in", scrollbarIsVisible);

That now replaces the previous if/else code.

The next part of the code that’s full of comments is:

if (atScrollEnd(scrollPanel)) { // if scroll finished, fade-out overlay $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-out"); } else { // check if fade-in active and add if not active if ($(scrollOverlay).hasClass("fade-in")) { $(scrollOverlay).removeClass("fade-out"); } else { $(scrollOverlay).addClass("fade-in"); } }

We can also use toggleClass to simplify all of that, to just the following:

var isAtScrollEnd = atScrollEnd(scrollPanel); $(scrollOverlay).toggleClass("fade-out", isAtScrollEnd); $(scrollOverlay).toggleClass("fade-in", !isAtScrollEnd);

Debounce the scroll event

Moving the scroll code out of the event handler to a separate function, let’s us more easily redesign the code.

function atScrollEnd(scrollPanel) { var scrollSize = scrollPanel.scrollHeight - scrollPanel.scrollTop; return scrollSize - scrollPanel.clientHeight < 1; } function updateScrollOverlay(scrollPanel) { var isAtScrollEnd = atScrollEnd(scrollPanel); $(scrollOverlay).toggleClass("fade-out", isAtScrollEnd); $(scrollOverlay).toggleClass("fade-in", !isAtScrollEnd); }); $(scrollPanel).on("scroll", function panelScrollHandler() { updateScrollOverlay(scrollPanel); });

Now when we want to try and improve things about how the scroll event works, it’s only the following part that we need to deal with:

$(scrollPanel).on("scroll", function panelScrollHandler() { updateScrollOverlay(scrollPanel); });

By placing a console.log statement in the scroll handler, I can see that a single scroll causes the update to run 12 times in a row. There is absolutely no need for the code to run all of those times.

There are a couple of ways to deal with this. One is to set a variable that the overlay has been updated, and clear that variable a few times per second. That way we can check if the update has already occurred recently and not do it, until some time has passed.

We can use a debounce function to achieve that.

var debouncedPanelUpdate = debounce(updateScrollOverlay, 50); $(scrollPanel).on("scroll", function panelScrollHandler() { debouncedPanelUpdate(scrollPanel); });

And now the update is done only a few times when you scroll, instead of hundreds of times.

Summary

I’ve forked the codePen and the updated code is found at https://codepen.io/pmw57/pen/zYZxZvX

Here’s what the updated code looks like: