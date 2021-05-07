Optimising a panel "scroll to bottom" animation and trigger

JavaScript
#1

Hi all,

I’ve been able to put together a panel which has an overlay to signal to the user there is more content to scroll. When the user reaches the bottom of the scrollable content, the overlay disappears and only reappears if they scroll up again. It also adjusts depending if the scrollHeight is smaller/larger than the clientHeight

Below is the code that I have so far but it feels very inefficient to me and contains A LOT of “if/else” statements to add/remove the class which activates the animation.

Therefore, how could I optimise this?

Thanks in advance!

#2

Well I don’t think the code is too bad and the if statements are not that unruly. However, a couple of ideas for you to think about that can optimize this a bit…

  1. You can call to add a class to an element even if the element already has it. It will not add it again.
// No need to check if it has the class, just call add class no matter what. 
// If it is not there, it will add it. If it has it, it will just do nothing.
elem.addClass('fade-in');

This goes the same for removeClass. If it is there, it is removed, if not, nothing happens.

  1. You can chain add/remove class calls onto one another.
elem.removeClass('fade-out').addClass('fade-in');
  1. You have a toggleClass() function too that maybe you can find useful somewhere. Not saying this is as useful as my other two points, but depending on design, you might find it useful.

Good luck and remember, don’t over optimize at the expense of readability! :slight_smile: