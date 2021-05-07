Optimising a panel "scroll to bottom" animation and trigger

Hi all,

I’ve been able to put together a panel which has an overlay to signal to the user there is more content to scroll. When the user reaches the bottom of the scrollable content, the overlay disappears and only reappears if they scroll up again. It also adjusts depending if the scrollHeight is smaller/larger than the clientHeight

Below is the code that I have so far but it feels very inefficient to me and contains A LOT of “if/else” statements to add/remove the class which activates the animation.

Therefore, how could I optimise this?

Thanks in advance!