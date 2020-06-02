Optimal CSS reading styles?

I have recently been trying out Tailwind because I think it fits with a project that is in the planning stages. Coming from frameworks like Bootcamp and Foundation though, I’m having an issue with base styles. I was originally looking for a another framework to pair with Tailwind, but now I believe the best solution would be to stick with the Tailwind way of doing things and just apply Tailwind classes to a base set of elements. I’d love to have a guide on the best way to style these elements for a optimal reading/accessibility experience. Font size, spacing, etc.