I have tried to add Google fonts according to the specifications:

<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:300,400,600,700,800" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" />

How to force also Light version like OpenSans-Light-webfont.ttf and other extensions?

It seems it is not detected Light version if I place Open+Sans:300,400,600,700,800.