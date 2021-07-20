Opening vertically instead of horizontally

I’m having an issue
Getting these to work.
<div class="video-wrapper"></div>
<div class="ratio-keeper"></div>
Also, the properties are set to:
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
Yet, the video stays at the same width and height and never changes.
What I am doing is placing a video centered inside a curtain which would be the whole screen.
You have the curtain which would be your whole screen.
Then inside would be a 640 x 360 video.
I don’t understand what I am doing wrong.
And, the video player doesn’t look centered correctly for some odd reason.
My attempt
https://jsfiddle.net/ukwdopr7/
Video code by itself:
https://jsfiddle.net/xL32odcp/
Curtain code by itself:
https://jsfiddle.net/zc9y36vr/
<div class="curtain">
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="jacket" title="Play">
</div>
<div class="wrap hide">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="panel-left"> </div>
<div class="panel-right"> </div>
<div class="split-wrap">
<div class="j1">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
<div class="j2">
<div class="jacketa" title="[ Enjoy The Music ]">
<svg class="coversvg" width="70" height="75.4" viewBox="0 0 47.96 51.66">
<title>[ Enjoy The Music ]</title>
<path class="back" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
<path class="front" d="M2,25.83V4.11A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,5.13,2.27L44.88,24.45a2.11,2.11,0,0,1,0,3.7L5.1,49.41A2.11,2.11,0,0,1,2,47.55V25.83" />
</svg>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>