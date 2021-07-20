Opening vertically instead of horizontally

How would you do that same thing with a gradient?
I wasn’t able to get it, I messed it up.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/j9cp0bqe/2/
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 8s;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0%;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #b968c5, skyblue);
background-position: 0 100%;
background-size: 200%;
}
.panel-right {
left: 50%;
background: linear-gradient(to bottom right, #b968c5, skyblue);
background-position: 100% 0;
background-size: 200%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-left {
left: -50%;
}
.curtain.slide .panel-right {
left: 100%;
}