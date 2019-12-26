Opening thumbnails

#1

If you were viewing thumbnails in a photo gallery, and you clicked on a thumbnail to view a larger image, what would you expect to happen…

a.) redirect to a new page with a larger photo?

b.) a new tab opens with a larger image?

c.) a pop-up window appears with a larger image?

In my gallery, I have the ability for users to listen to music while viewing things, but it occurred to me that if I do the normal redirect to a new page, then the music will get lost.

So if I want to allow the user to keep listening to the music those chose, I guess I would need to switch to either Option B or Option C above, right?

Also, how do you make a new tab appear when clicking on a hyperlink?

And how would you create a sized popup window if Option C is your recommendation?

Thanks.

#2

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

perhaps CSS scale() might suit your needs. :winky:

Here is a basic example…

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/JjoJwYJ

coothead

#3

@coothead,

Thanks for the sample - I had wondered if there was a hover function like that.

Unfortunately, because of my design, at this late stage I’m not sure if that’s the way to go.

That being said, which direction would you go with the options I posed in my OP?