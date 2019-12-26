Opening thumbnails

If you were viewing thumbnails in a photo gallery, and you clicked on a thumbnail to view a larger image, what would you expect to happen…

a.) redirect to a new page with a larger photo?

b.) a new tab opens with a larger image?

c.) a pop-up window appears with a larger image?

In my gallery, I have the ability for users to listen to music while viewing things, but it occurred to me that if I do the normal redirect to a new page, then the music will get lost.

So if I want to allow the user to keep listening to the music those chose, I guess I would need to switch to either Option B or Option C above, right?

Also, how do you make a new tab appear when clicking on a hyperlink?

And how would you create a sized popup window if Option C is your recommendation?

Thanks.