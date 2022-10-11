Opening SVG menu links in new browser tab?

I’m wrangling some JavaScript code and haven’t yet found a way to have my svg menu icons open up in new browser tabs:

menuOptions : { 'Home' : '/', 'About' : '/about', 'Projects' : '/projects', 'Contact' : '/contact', '<svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M4 4a2 2 0 012-2h4.586A2 2 0 0112 2.586L15.414 6A2 2 0 0116 7.414V16a2 2 0 01-2 2H6a2 2 0 01-2-2V4zm2 6a1 1 0 011-1h6a1 1 0 110 2H7a1 1 0 01-1-1zm1 3a1 1 0 100 2h6a1 1 0 100-2H7z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg>' : 'https://Link01.com', '<svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M2 6a2 2 0 012-2h6a2 2 0 012 2v8a2 2 0 01-2 2H4a2 2 0 01-2-2V6zM14.553 7.106A1 1 0 0014 8v4a1 1 0 00.553.894l2 1A1 1 0 0018 13V7a1 1 0 00-1.447-.894l-2 1z"></path></svg>' : 'https://Link02.com', '<svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path stroke-width="0" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M0 1.146C0 .513.526 0 1.175 0h13.65C15.474 0 16 .513 16 1.146v13.708c0 .633-.526 1.146-1.175 1.146H1.175C.526 16 0 15.487 0 14.854V1.146zm4.943 12.248V6.169H2.542v7.225h2.401zm-1.2-8.212c.837 0 1.358-.554 1.358-1.248-.015-.709-.52-1.248-1.342-1.248-.822 0-1.359.54-1.359 1.248 0 .694.521 1.248 1.327 1.248h.016zm4.908 8.212V9.359c0-.216.016-.432.08-.586.173-.431.568-.878 1.232-.878.869 0 1.216.662 1.216 1.634v3.865h2.401V9.25c0-2.22-1.184-3.252-2.764-3.252-1.274 0-1.845.7-2.165 1.193v.025h-.016a5.54 5.54 0 0 1 .016-.025V6.169h-2.4c.03.678 0 7.225 0 7.225h2.4z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg>' : 'https://Link03.com', },

I’ve tried wrapping the <svg> and </path> in a <a href> tags with <target="_blank"> and blanking out the links with ‘#’.

menuOptions : { 'Home' : '/', 'About' : '/about', 'Projects' : '/projects', 'Contact' : '/contact', '<a href="https://Link01.com" target="_blank"><svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path fill-rule="evenodd" d="M4 4a2 2 0 012-2h4.586A2 2 0 0112 2.586L15.414 6A2 2 0 0116 7.414V16a2 2 0 01-2 2H6a2 2 0 01-2-2V4zm2 6a1 1 0 011-1h6a1 1 0 110 2H7a1 1 0 01-1-1zm1 3a1 1 0 100 2h6a1 1 0 100-2H7z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg></a>' : '#', '<a href="https://Link02.com" target="_blank"><svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M2 6a2 2 0 012-2h6a2 2 0 012 2v8a2 2 0 01-2 2H4a2 2 0 01-2-2V6zM14.553 7.106A1 1 0 0014 8v4a1 1 0 00.553.894l2 1A1 1 0 0018 13V7a1 1 0 00-1.447-.894l-2 1z"></path></svg></a>' : '#', '<a href="https://Link03.com" target="_blank"><svg class="w-6 h-6" fill="currentColor" viewBox="0 0 20 20" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path stroke-width="0" fill-rule="evenodd" d="M0 1.146C0 .513.526 0 1.175 0h13.65C15.474 0 16 .513 16 1.146v13.708c0 .633-.526 1.146-1.175 1.146H1.175C.526 16 0 15.487 0 14.854V1.146zm4.943 12.248V6.169H2.542v7.225h2.401zm-1.2-8.212c.837 0 1.358-.554 1.358-1.248-.015-.709-.52-1.248-1.342-1.248-.822 0-1.359.54-1.359 1.248 0 .694.521 1.248 1.327 1.248h.016zm4.908 8.212V9.359c0-.216.016-.432.08-.586.173-.431.568-.878 1.232-.878.869 0 1.216.662 1.216 1.634v3.865h2.401V9.25c0-2.22-1.184-3.252-2.764-3.252-1.274 0-1.845.7-2.165 1.193v.025h-.016a5.54 5.54 0 0 1 .016-.025V6.169h-2.4c.03.678 0 7.225 0 7.225h2.4z" clip-rule="evenodd"></path></svg></a>' : '#', },

…however, this method gets in the way of some backend CSS stylings.

Please pardon my coding lingo which I’m sure is rough around the edges. What would be the best/simplest method of implementing a new tab command for my svg menu links?

Thanks in advance!