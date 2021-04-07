Opening a page from within an iframe into the parent window from a button?

Hi,
I have a page within an iframe that I would like to open in the main parent window when a user clicks a button.
The script I am using is a quiz that automatically send a user to the next question once they have selected the answer to the previous question by clicking a button.
I have put this together as an example of a link with a target, but not sure how to do the equivalent with a button.
$("#question.page-1 a").attr("target","_parent");
I basically need to target a
button within a
div with an ID of
question and a class
page-1
This is an example of the outputted HTML:
<div id="question" class="col-sm-12 col-centered page-1">
<div ng-repeat="question in main.quizQuestions.pages[main.currentPage-1].questions" class="question ng-scope" ng-if="main.checkCuepoint(question)">
<!-- Questions statement and points-->
<div class="question-statement-line layout-align-space-between-start layout-row">
<h3 class="question-header"><!-- ngIf: main.quizConfig.settings.showQuestionNumber -->
<span ng-bind-html="question.statement" class="ng-binding">I ask for the help of others when I require it.</span>
</div>
<div class="answer-container layout-padding layout-wrap layout-row" ng-style="{'background-image': 'url('+question.bgImg+')',
'min-height':question.minHeight + 'px'}" style="background-image: url("");">
<single-answer quiz-main="main" question-id="question.id" class="single-answer ng-scope ng-isolate-scope flex" ng-if="main.quizQuestions.pages[main.currentPage-1].questions[this.$index].type === "single-answer" && main.checkCuepoint(question)">
<div class="layout-answers layout-wrap ng-scope layout-row" ng-class="{'halfWidth': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].halfWidth}" ng-if="ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].choicesType==='button'">
<div ng-repeat="choiceID in ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].choicesID" ng-class="{'item-separation': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].itemSeparation}" class="ng-scope flex-100 flex-sm-100 item-separation" flex="100" flex-sm="100">
<!-- BUTTONS HERE -->
<button class="md-button md-ink-ripple md-raised" type="button" ng-transclude="" ng-click="ctrl.setAnswers(choiceID)" ng-class="['md-raised',
{'md-primary': choiceID == ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].answer,
'textLeft': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].textLeft,
'no-border': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].noBorder,
'semitransparent': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].semitransparent}]" aria-label="Strong Agreement" tabindex="0">
.......
The buttons are not actually links, but send the user to a new question.
I don’t know if it’s possible, but can anyone suggest how to open a button in the parent window?
Thanks.