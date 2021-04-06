Opening a page from within an iframe into the parent window from a button?

Hi,

I have a page within an iframe that I would like to open in the main parent window when a user clicks a button.

The script I am using is a quiz that automatically send a user to the next question once they have selected the answer to the previous question by clicking a button.

I have put this together as an example of a link with a target, but not sure how to do the equivalent with a button.

$("#question.page-1 a").attr("target","_parent");

I basically need to target a button within a div with an ID of question and a class page-1

This is an example of the outputted HTML:

<div id="question" class="col-sm-12 col-centered page-1"> <div ng-repeat="question in main.quizQuestions.pages[main.currentPage-1].questions" class="question ng-scope" ng-if="main.checkCuepoint(question)"> <!-- Questions statement and points--> <div class="question-statement-line layout-align-space-between-start layout-row"> <h3 class="question-header"><!-- ngIf: main.quizConfig.settings.showQuestionNumber --> <span ng-bind-html="question.statement" class="ng-binding">I ask for the help of others when I require it.</span> </div> <div class="answer-container layout-padding layout-wrap layout-row" ng-style="{'background-image': 'url('+question.bgImg+')', 'min-height':question.minHeight + 'px'}" style="background-image: url("");"> <single-answer quiz-main="main" question-id="question.id" class="single-answer ng-scope ng-isolate-scope flex" ng-if="main.quizQuestions.pages[main.currentPage-1].questions[this.$index].type === "single-answer" && main.checkCuepoint(question)"> <div class="layout-answers layout-wrap ng-scope layout-row" ng-class="{'halfWidth': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].halfWidth}" ng-if="ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].choicesType==='button'"> <div ng-repeat="choiceID in ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].choicesID" ng-class="{'item-separation': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].itemSeparation}" class="ng-scope flex-100 flex-sm-100 item-separation" flex="100" flex-sm="100"> <!-- BUTTONS HERE --> <button class="md-button md-ink-ripple md-raised" type="button" ng-transclude="" ng-click="ctrl.setAnswers(choiceID)" ng-class="['md-raised', {'md-primary': choiceID == ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].answer, 'textLeft': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].textLeft, 'no-border': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].noBorder, 'semitransparent': ctrl.quizMain.questionsData[ctrl.questionId].semitransparent}]" aria-label="Strong Agreement" tabindex="0"> .......

The buttons are not actually links, but send the user to a new question.

I don’t know if it’s possible, but can anyone suggest how to open a button in the parent window?

Thanks.