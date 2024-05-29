Open links in s PDF generated by mPDF embedded on a webpage in a new tab / window

I’m using mPDF to create a PDF from HTML via PHP.

<object id="pdfObject" class="pdf" data="<?php echo $pdf ?>"></object>

But when I click on an anchor link it’s not opening in a new tab. I tried target=‘_blank’ and pdf_open_window=‘1’ but it still opens in the same parent tab.

$html = "<html> ... <a href='https://example.test/starter-monthly' target='_blank' pdf_open_window='1'> Get Starter<br/>Monthly </a> ... </html>"; $mpdf->WriteHTML($html);

How do I get anchor links to open in a new tab / window ?