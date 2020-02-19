Open link in new tab with countdown timer

Hello coders in the house. I am a complete beginner, I saw something on thewpclub.Net and I want to implement the same on my Wordpress blog.

When someone clicks a download link, I want a new browser tab to open and display a countdown timer like 15 seconds before the main download link will now appear.

Pls try and download from thewpclub. Net , you will understand what am trying to say.

I guess thewpclub. Net is using some kind of php script because the page that open in new tab where the coutdown happens seems to be a dynamic page which is created on the fly