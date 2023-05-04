Open/Expand a FAQ list using jQuery maybe when user clicks on it

I have the following HTML content on the FAQ page.
<h2>General</h2>
<ul class="list--faq">
<li aria-controls="faq-0" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">How can I contact the company with questions about your services?</li>
<li id="faq-0" style="display: none;">Please contact us through phone.</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-1" tabindex="0" aria-expanded="true">How old does parts need to be for food testing?</li>
<li id="faq-1" style="display: none;">There is no time limit for testing.</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-2" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What is the cost of services?</li>
<li id="faq-2" style="display: none;">The cost of services varies. See the information page specific for the details</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-3" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What are my payment options?</li>
<li id="faq-3" style="display: none;">You can pay online or mail a check.</li>
Notice that all the answer list elements have
style set to
display:none; as shown above. Once used clicks on the question, let’s say I clicked on this question
<li aria-controls="faq-0" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">How can I contact the company with questions about your services?</li>, then the CSS of its answer changes to the following:
<li id="faq-0" style="display: block; transition: all 300ms ease-in 0s;" data-slide-toggle="true">Please contact us through phone</li>
Overall, the above shared HTML content will look like this with the open question:
<h2>General</h2>
<ul class="list--faq">
<li aria-controls="faq-0" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">How can I contact the company with questions about your services?</li>
<li id="faq-0" style="display: block; transition: all 300ms ease-in 0s;" data-slide-toggle="true">Please contact us through phone</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-1" tabindex="0" aria-expanded="true">How old does an animal need to be for DNA testing?</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-1" tabindex="0" aria-expanded="true">How old do parts need to be for food testing?</li>
<li id="faq-1" style="display: none;">There is no time limit for testing.</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-2" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What is the cost of services?</li>
<li id="faq-2" style="display: none;">The cost of services varies. See the information page specific for the details</li>
<li aria-controls="faq-3" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What are my payment options?</li>
<li id="faq-3" style="display: none;">You can pay online or mail a check.</li>
What I am trying to achieve is the following:
If a user is directed to this page from an external website with the URL, let’s say:
http://localhost:8080/services/faq#faq-0, then I want to expand the list for them.
The way I am attempting it like this in my javascript code:
var hash = window.location.hash;
alert(hash);
$(hash).show();
But this does nothing. So do I need to specifically insert the CSS
style="display: block; transition: all 300ms ease-in 0s;" data-slide-toggle="true" for the list element with
id
faq-0 using jQuery? Is that the way to proceed?