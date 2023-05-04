Open/Expand a FAQ list using jQuery maybe when user clicks on it

I have the following HTML content on the FAQ page.

<div id="block-companysubtheme-content" class="block block-system block-system-main-block panel o-box"> <article data-history-node-id="1576" about="/services/faq"> <div class="node__content"> <div class="clearfix text-formatted field field--name-body field--type-text-with-summary field--label-hidden field__item"> <h2>General</h2> <ul class="list--faq"> <li aria-controls="faq-0" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">How can I contact the company with questions about your services?</li> <li id="faq-0" style="display: none;">Please contact us through phone.</li> <li aria-controls="faq-1" tabindex="0" aria-expanded="true">How old does parts need to be for food testing?</li> <li id="faq-1" style="display: none;">There is no time limit for testing.</li> <li aria-controls="faq-2" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What is the cost of services?</li> <li id="faq-2" style="display: none;">The cost of services varies. See the information page specific for the details</li> <li aria-controls="faq-3" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What are my payment options?</li> <li id="faq-3" style="display: none;">You can pay online or mail a check.</li> </ul> </div> </div> </article> </div>

Notice that all the answer list elements have style set to display:none; as shown above. Once used clicks on the question, let’s say I clicked on this question <li aria-controls="faq-0" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">How can I contact the company with questions about your services?</li> , then the CSS of its answer changes to the following:

<li id="faq-0" style="display: block; transition: all 300ms ease-in 0s;" data-slide-toggle="true">Please contact us through phone</li>

Overall, the above shared HTML content will look like this with the open question:

<div id="block-companysubtheme-content" class="block block-system block-system-main-block panel o-box"> <article data-history-node-id="1576" about="/services/faq"> <div class="node__content"> <div class="clearfix text-formatted field field--name-body field--type-text-with-summary field--label-hidden field__item"> <h2>General</h2> <ul class="list--faq"> <li aria-controls="faq-0" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">How can I contact the company with questions about your services?</li> <li id="faq-0" style="display: block; transition: all 300ms ease-in 0s;" data-slide-toggle="true">Please contact us through phone</li> <li aria-controls="faq-1" tabindex="0" aria-expanded="true">How old does an animal need to be for DNA testing?</li> <li aria-controls="faq-1" tabindex="0" aria-expanded="true">How old do parts need to be for food testing?</li> <li id="faq-1" style="display: none;">There is no time limit for testing.</li> <li aria-controls="faq-2" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What is the cost of services?</li> <li id="faq-2" style="display: none;">The cost of services varies. See the information page specific for the details</li> <li aria-controls="faq-3" aria-expanded="false" tabindex="0">What are my payment options?</li> <li id="faq-3" style="display: none;">You can pay online or mail a check.</li> </ul> </div> </div> </article> </div>

What I am trying to achieve is the following:

If a user is directed to this page from an external website with the URL, let’s say: http://localhost:8080/services/faq#faq-0 , then I want to expand the list for them.

The way I am attempting it like this in my javascript code:

var hash = window.location.hash; alert(hash); $(hash).show();