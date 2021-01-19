Open Closest div on link function in jquery

Please great hands,
I need help in getting the closest div to open of show when a link is clicked.
Below is my codes.
// Html
<a href="#0006" class="view-more">view more</a>
<div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0006</div>
<a href="#0007" class="view-more">view more</a>
<div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0007</div>
<a href="#0008" class="view-more">view more</a>
<div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0008</div>
// Css
.description {
display: none;
}
// Jquery
$('.view-more').on("click", function (){
$('.description').toggle();
});
But the problem is when the view link is clicked only the first line which if 0006 works others is not working.
And if i do
$('a.view-more').on("click", function (){
$('.description').toggle();
});
Any link clink will open all description or open only description for 0006
But what i want to achieve is that when a link is clicked it should only show description div related to that link alone.