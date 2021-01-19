Open Closest div on link function in jquery

Please great hands,

I need help in getting the closest div to open of show when a link is clicked.

Below is my codes.

// Html <a href="#0006" class="view-more">view more</a> <div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0006</div> <a href="#0007" class="view-more">view more</a> <div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0007</div> <a href="#0008" class="view-more">view more</a> <div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0008</div> // Css .description { display: none; } // Jquery $('.view-more').on("click", function (){ $('.description').toggle(); });

But the problem is when the view link is clicked only the first line which if 0006 works others is not working.

And if i do

$('a.view-more').on("click", function (){ $('.description').toggle(); });

Any link clink will open all description or open only description for 0006

But what i want to achieve is that when a link is clicked it should only show description div related to that link alone.