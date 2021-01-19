Open Closest div on link function in jquery

JavaScript
#1

Please great hands,
I need help in getting the closest div to open of show when a link is clicked.

Below is my codes.

// Html
<a href="#0006" class="view-more">view more</a>
<div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0006</div>

<a href="#0007" class="view-more">view more</a>
<div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0007</div>

<a href="#0008" class="view-more">view more</a>
<div class="description">This content is for the ref link 0008</div>

// Css
.description {
display: none;
}


// Jquery
$('.view-more').on("click", function (){
$('.description').toggle();
});

But the problem is when the view link is clicked only the first line which if 0006 works others is not working.

And if i do

$('a.view-more').on("click", function (){ 
$('.description').toggle();
});

Any link clink will open all description or open only description for 0006

But what i want to achieve is that when a link is clicked it should only show description div related to that link alone.

#2

.next() | jQuery API Documentation

1 Like
#3

@m_hutley thanks but i tried the .next() and .closest() none is giving me what i want. maybe am not using them right.

$('.view-more').on('click', function (){
next('div').toggle ();
}
#4

Maybe $(this).next():

// Jquery
$(".view-more").on("click", function () {
  $(this).next($(".description")).toggle();
});

or Just:

$(".view-more").on("click", function () {
  $(this).next().toggle();
});