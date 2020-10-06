Open card testing - Newbie question

Bye,

When organizing a navigation menu, you must first establish the site’s objectives and identify the most important sections or pages of the website.

The most important sections or pages must be highlighted, especially the CTAs.

The other sections, on the other hand, can be placed in a header area, but less highlighted, or in some areas of the pages or in the footer.

Then you need to provide two or more graphic layouts and draw up a list of tasks that your testers, divided into groups, have to perform.

For example. If the goal of the website is to sell services, you should ask testers to access the site and simulate the purchase of the most important service chosen in agreement with your client.

During the tests you should not make suggestions or intervene, but simply listen to the testers’ reasoning. In this way you will understand which layout works best and you will also have ideas to improve it.

These tests for economic reasons only take place on large portals where budgets are high. In general, however, it is the graphic designer who makes all decisions based on his experience. In the best case, you create at least two different pages (A/B test), publish them and after a certain period of time analyze the analytical data to find out which one was more successful.

I hope I have helped you,

David