Opacity inside background element

toplisek: toplisek: background: linear-gradient(to bottom,transparent 80%,#FFC85B 0) center center/0 20% no-repeat;

Convert the hex number into rgba values where the last value is the opacity level.

background: linear-gradient(to bottom,transparent 80%,rgba(255, 200, 91, .5) 0);

#FFC85B in rgba = rgba(255, 200, 91, 1).

The 1 at the end means fully opaque and zero would be fully transparent.