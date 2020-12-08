Opacity inside background element

I try to set also opacity for my color. How to manage also this option as it is without opacity.
background: linear-gradient(to bottom,transparent 80%,#FFC85B 0) center center/0 20% no-repeat;
Need help.
Convert the hex number into rgba values where the last value is the opacity level.
background: linear-gradient(to bottom,transparent 80%,rgba(255, 200, 91, .5) 0);
#FFC85B in rgba = rgba(255, 200, 91, 1).
The 1 at the end means fully opaque and zero would be fully transparent.
Ok, it works.
