Opacity in modal

By click a modal opens, set with an opacity of 0.8. Within this opened modal an image is displayed, I don’t want this image to inherit the opacity from the parent (modal). The image opacity should be set to 1.0.
But the opacity stays at 0.8. I tried:
setting the opacity value of the image id whitin the modal to 1.0 adding !important. I also tried a keyframe animation with a changing opacity. Without success.
This is the modals code
.modal {
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr);
grid-template-rows: repeat(12, 1fr);
grid-gap: 15px;
width: 708px;
height: 920px;
background-color: #2c40f5;
color: #fff;
opacity: 0.8;
border-radius: 5px;
box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
position: absolute;
overflow: scroll;
border-radius: 20px;
}
The image with the id of #objectImg is added dynamically with JS. The CSS is:
#objectImg {
grid-column: 2/5;
grid-row: 2/10;
width: 100%;
opacity: 1;
cursor: pointer;
/* transition: opacity 1s, width 2s; */
}
The css for the hover state is:
#objectImg:hover {
width: 200%;
border: 5px solid red;
border-radius: 20px;
opacity: 1 !important;
z-index: 2;
background: #0000;
/* animation-name: test 3s infinite; */
}
How can I change the opacity of an child element to 1.0 which is dynamically added through JS, when the parent element has an opacity below 1.0 ?