Opacity in modal

By click a modal opens, set with an opacity of 0.8. Within this opened modal an image is displayed, I don’t want this image to inherit the opacity from the parent (modal). The image opacity should be set to 1.0.

But the opacity stays at 0.8. I tried:

setting the opacity value of the image id whitin the modal to 1.0 adding !important. I also tried a keyframe animation with a changing opacity. Without success.

This is the modals code

.modal { display: grid; grid-template-columns: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-template-rows: repeat(12, 1fr); grid-gap: 15px; width: 708px; height: 920px; background-color: #2c40f5; color: #fff; opacity: 0.8; border-radius: 5px; box-shadow: 0 0 10px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); position: absolute; overflow: scroll; border-radius: 20px; }

The image with the id of #objectImg is added dynamically with JS. The CSS is:

#objectImg { grid-column: 2/5; grid-row: 2/10; width: 100%; opacity: 1; cursor: pointer; /* transition: opacity 1s, width 2s; */ }

The css for the hover state is:

#objectImg:hover { width: 200%; border: 5px solid red; border-radius: 20px; opacity: 1 !important; z-index: 2; background: #0000; /* animation-name: test 3s infinite; */ }

How can I change the opacity of an child element to 1.0 which is dynamically added through JS, when the parent element has an opacity below 1.0 ?