OOP scope JavaScript

pinkod02: pinkod02: This solution worked, but how it works is not clear.

I have to agree with Thallius… the tutorial you’re following doesn’t seem to be angled towards true beginners, more of a concept-introduction to those who already have the basics.

What you are doing on line 15 is creating a new object of type Block.

new Block(

The object needs parameters for its constructor, which you defined above:

class Block { constructor(type, value, options){ this.type = type this.value = value this.options = options } }

the constructor for Block takes 3 parameters, type , value , and options .

When you call it, it knows what its expecting: 3 parameters. The first thing you give it will be type , the second value , and the third options . It’s not written down, but from the examples, we can deduce that type and value should be strings, and options should be an object.

Lets say we had no options. Just to clean up some of the clutter.