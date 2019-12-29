OOP PHP - Converting a function

Morning All

I’ve recently started learning OOP PHP & the MVC design pattern. Coming from Procedural its quite a steep learning curve.

I’m currently re building a site i made with procedural PHP to an MVC framework and was wondering how do i convert a procedural function to OOP?

This is the function…

<?php $h = date('G'); //set variable $h to the hour of the day $year = date('Y'); //set variable $year to the current year //G is the date key for hours in 24 format (not 12), with no leading 0s, like 02. // Adjust 2 hour offset for MST below. $h = $h+0; // MONDAY SCHEDULE if ($h >= 0 && $h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h >= 4 && $h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg'; else if ($h >= 8 && $h < 10) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg'; else if ($h >= 10 && $h < 15) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg'; else if ($h >= 15 && $h < 16) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg'; else if ($h >= 16 && $h < 17) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg'; else if ($h >= 17 && $h < 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg'; else if ($h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h < 0) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; ?>

If someone could advise on how best to write this in OOP it would be much appreciated. Also would i need a controller to target this or would i place this within libraries?

Thanks in advance.