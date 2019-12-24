OOP PHP - Converting a function

#1

Morning All

I’ve recently started learning OOP PHP & the MVC design pattern. Coming from Procedural its quite a steep learning curve.

I’m currently re building a site i made with procedural PHP to an MVC framework and was wondering how do i convert a procedural function to OOP?

This is the function…

<?php
$h = date('G'); //set variable $h to the hour of the day
$year = date('Y'); //set variable $year to the current year
//G is the date key for hours in 24 format (not 12), with no leading 0s, like 02.
// Adjust 2 hour offset for MST below.
$h = $h+0;

// MONDAY SCHEDULE
if ($h >= 0 && $h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';
else if ($h >= 4 && $h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg';
else if ($h >= 8 && $h < 10) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg';
else if ($h >= 10 && $h < 15) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg';
else if ($h >= 15 && $h < 16) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg';
else if ($h >= 16 && $h < 17) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg';
else if ($h >= 17 && $h < 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg';
else if ($h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';
else if ($h < 0) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';
?>

If someone could advise on how best to write this in OOP it would be much appreciated. Also would i need a controller to target this or would i place this within libraries?

Thanks in advance.

#2

Everything else aside, you have two checks for >=15 and <17, so your first one will never display. Where does $d come from, and why do you create $year and then do nothing with it? And will the hour ever be <0?

When you say “function”, that’s not really how I’d think of a function, in that it just seems to be inline code to me.

Other than that nit-picking, I can’t add anything. I have a bit of an interest in also learning OOP, though I have done bits of it before. In my head, though, I’m struggling to see how you could “convert” that to OOP, I suspect there is more to the question. How does it relate to an object?

#3

Hey Droopsnoot, thanks for the heads up. Was editing late last night so missed that.

You’re absolutely right. This is where i’m getting stuck as i’m brand new to OOP . (Much more comfortable with procedural) but trying to learn OOP & MVC as it seems to be what potential jobs are looking for. I guess that as you said this is more of an object as apposed to a function.

#4

No, that’s not what I was saying. To me, it’s more of a function, it’s just that it’s not written as a function because it doesn’t start as

function chooseimage() {

and so on. Normally (to me, at least) a function is used when you want to perform the same operation on more than one different set of input data, so you don’t duplicate the code.