OOP PHP - Converting a function

What’s interesting to me is that a few of these checks are redundant:

if ($h >= 0 && $h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; // ... more checks here else if ($h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h < 0) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';

So basically we can combine $h >= 0 && $h < 4 and $h < 0 into one, to become:

if ($h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';

So then we have

if ($h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; // ... more checks here else if ($h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';

And we can combine that into one again

if ($h < 4 || $h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; // ... more checks here

so then the entire list becomes:

if ($h < 4 || $h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h >= 4 && $h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg'; else if ($h >= 8 && $h < 10) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg'; else if ($h >= 10 && $h < 15) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg'; else if ($h >= 15 && $h < 16) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg'; else if ($h >= 16 && $h < 17) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg'; else if ($h >= 17 && $h < 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg';

What’s interesting now is that on the second line, $h >= 4 is always already true, because otherwise the first if would have matched, so that line can be simplified to:

else if ($h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg';

And the same thing goes for all the checks, so the final result becomes:

if ($h < 4 || $h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg'; else if ($h < 10) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg'; else if ($h < 15) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg'; else if ($h < 16) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg'; else if ($h < 17) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg'; else if ($h < 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg';

In this result I don’t really like the $h >= 19 at the start anymore. All lines look the same, except for that first one. Let’s put it back at the end to see what happens:

if ($h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg'; else if ($h < 10) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg'; else if ($h < 15) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg'; else if ($h < 16) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg'; else if ($h < 17) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg'; else if ($h < 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg'; else if ($h >= 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';

Right, but then we don’t need the if anymore, since it’s just the default case now. So:

if ($h < 4) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; else if ($h < 8) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg'; else if ($h < 10) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg'; else if ($h < 15) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg'; else if ($h < 16) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg'; else if ($h < 17) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg'; else if ($h < 19) $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg'; else $dynamicaudi = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg';

So now we have a number and the filename of an image for each hour. What if I stuff that in an array?

$images = [ 4 => './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg', 8 => './uploads/herotime/auditt_4-8.jpg', 10 => './uploads/herotime/auditt_8-10.jpg', 15 => './uploads/herotime/auditt_10-15.jpg', 16 => './uploads/herotime/auditt_15-16.jpg', 17 => './uploads/herotime/16-17.jpg', 19 => './uploads/herotime/auditt_17-19.jpg', ];

and now loop it:

$image = './uploads/herotime/auditt_0-4.jpg'; // default foreach ($images as $hour => $imagePath) { if ($h < $hour) { $image = $imagePath; break; } }

I don’t know about you, but to me that looks a lot simpler and easier to maintain when needing to add more hours etc