Only the video that is clicked on should play

To reproduce issue: Click on one play button, and the video loads.

Then Click on the X

Now click on a different play button and you will see, the video that was clicked on before is now playing, along with the video I just clicked on. So now there are 2 videos playing.

https://jsitor.com/wFgItm1aDp

https://jsfiddle.net/f7av6e1p/

What would need to be adjusted in the code to fix that?

How is that fixed in the code?

I thought I got it to work, then I noticed this issue, and don’t know how to fix that in the code.

What did I do wrong in setting up: player.playVideo(); ?

If I remove the player.playVideo(); code, then the video doesn’t autoplay if I click on the same video a 2nd time.

Which you can see here: Where playVideo is removed.

https://jsitor.com/8Ydpr-wr39

If you click on the same button a 2nd time, it doesn’t start.

So, player.playVideo(); would need to be used in the code I think in order for, if you click on the same button again, a 2nd time.