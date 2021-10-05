Only the video that is clicked on should play

To reproduce issue: Click on one play button, and the video loads.
Then Click on the X
Now click on a different play button and you will see, the video that was clicked on before is now playing, along with the video I just clicked on. So now there are 2 videos playing.
https://jsfiddle.net/f7av6e1p/
What would need to be adjusted in the code to fix that?
How is that fixed in the code?
I thought I got it to work, then I noticed this issue, and don’t know how to fix that in the code.
What did I do wrong in setting up:
player.playVideo(); ?
If I remove the player.playVideo(); code, then the video doesn’t autoplay if I click on the same video a 2nd time.
Which you can see here: Where playVideo is removed.
https://jsitor.com/8Ydpr-wr39
If you click on the same button a 2nd time, it doesn’t start.
So, player.playVideo(); would need to be used in the code I think in order for, if you click on the same button again, a 2nd time.
function createStopHandler(player) {
const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener("click", function buttonClickHandler() {
player.stopVideo();
});
});
}
function createPlayHandler(player) {
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay");
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(buttons) {
buttons.addEventListener("click", function buttonClickHandler() {
player.playVideo();
});
});
}
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
createStopHandler(player);
createPlayHandler(player);
}