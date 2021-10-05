Only the video that is clicked on should play

To reproduce issue: Click on one play button, and the video loads.

Then Click on the X

Now click on a different play button and you will see, the video that was clicked on before is now playing, along with the video I just clicked on. So now there are 2 videos playing.

https://jsitor.com/wFgItm1aDp

https://jsfiddle.net/f7av6e1p/

What would need to be adjusted in the code to fix that?

How is that fixed in the code?

I thought I got it to work, then I noticed this issue, and don’t know how to fix that in the code.

What did I do wrong in setting up: player.playVideo(); ?

If I remove the player.playVideo(); code, then the video doesn’t autoplay if I click on the same video a 2nd time.

Which you can see here: Where playVideo is removed.
https://jsitor.com/8Ydpr-wr39

If you click on the same button a 2nd time, it doesn’t start.

So, player.playVideo(); would need to be used in the code I think in order for, if you click on the same button again, a 2nd time.

function createStopHandler(player) {
    const stopButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
    stopButtons.forEach(function stopButtonHandler(buttons) {
      buttons.addEventListener("click", function buttonClickHandler() {
        player.stopVideo();
      });
    });
  }

  function createPlayHandler(player) {
    const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".thePlay");
    playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(buttons) {
      buttons.addEventListener("click", function buttonClickHandler() {
        player.playVideo();
      });
    });
  }

  function onPlayerReady(event) {
    const player = event.target;
    player.setVolume(100);
    createStopHandler(player);
    createPlayHandler(player);
  }
Clicking a play button starts all videos that have been previously played - the stop button works and no video is playing when the play buttons are on display.

Starting the videos other than the one play button that was previously clicked is supposed to start, and the other videos are supposed to be stopped.

That is the bug that needs to be fixed.

Clicking one of the play buttons when videos are stopped should only start one video, not multiple videos.

Last updated codes: Both are identical.

https://jsitor.com/K1l6Pmxs9m

https://jsfiddle.net/5etxr1kg/

I’m a little confused on how to fix this issue in the code.

I was told this on how to fix the issue:

The stop button handlers are created and added in

Since there is only one exit class button, the forEach loop only executes once. Hence calling createStopHandler three times, once for each player, simply adds three separate stop handlers which stop a specific video. Two videos that are already stopped are stopped again with no harm done.

The play button handlers are created and added in

Now there are now three thePlay class buttons, so the forEach loop adds a handler to every button to play the player provided in the argument.

The solution is to only add a listener to a play button to play the one video, which I will leave to you to devise the workings thereof: the button needs a means of identifying the player it belongs to but (almost) nothing has been set up for that purpose.

Note - adding event listeners seems to occur when a play button is clicked and may be (is?) allowing the same event listener to be added multiple times. After fixing the handlers so that each button only ever starts one video, make sure the button only has one handler to play its video, as opposed to multiple event handlers to start the same video.