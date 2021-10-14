Only show data that belongs to specific data

I am trying to make my data only visible to the place it belongs. I have three tables called employee_trips , employee_trip_comments and employees. when setting a trip i have the option to place a comment with it. when i place a comment the employee_id and trip_id are being grabbed from external tables and placed into the employee_trip_comments table.

The statement below is fetching all of the data i need from the employee_trip_comments table

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT comment_id, employee_trip_comments.employee_id, employee_trip_comments.trip_id, comment_datetime, comment_text, author_id, employees.full_name as 'author_name' FROM employee_trip_comments INNER JOIN employee_trips ON employee_trips.trip_id = employee_trip_comments.trip_id INNER JOIN employees ON employees.employee_id = employee_trip_comments.author_id WHERE employee_trip_comments.employee_id = :employeeID AND employee_trip_comments.trip_id = '54' AND employee_trip_comments.week_end_date = :weekEndDate ORDER BY comment_id DESC"); $stmt->execute([':employeeID' => $employeeID, 'weekEndDate' => $weekEndDate]); $tripComments = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

i added trip_id ‘54’ in the where clause for testing purposes.

In my database i have three trips where two of them got a comment and 1 doesn’t. trip_id number 54 has a comment, however it’s comment is visible to every trip right now. I want it to be only visible to the trip with id number 54.

Below is an image of my db structure

