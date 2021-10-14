Only show data that belongs to specific data

Databases
#1

I am trying to make my data only visible to the place it belongs. I have three tables called employee_trips , employee_trip_comments and employees. when setting a trip i have the option to place a comment with it. when i place a comment the employee_id and trip_id are being grabbed from external tables and placed into the employee_trip_comments table.

The statement below is fetching all of the data i need from the employee_trip_comments table

$stmt = $pdo->prepare("SELECT comment_id, employee_trip_comments.employee_id, employee_trip_comments.trip_id, comment_datetime, comment_text,
      author_id, employees.full_name as 'author_name' FROM employee_trip_comments 
      INNER JOIN employee_trips ON employee_trips.trip_id = employee_trip_comments.trip_id
      INNER JOIN employees ON employees.employee_id = employee_trip_comments.author_id
      WHERE employee_trip_comments.employee_id = :employeeID AND employee_trip_comments.trip_id = '54' AND employee_trip_comments.week_end_date = :weekEndDate ORDER BY comment_id DESC");
$stmt->execute([':employeeID' => $employeeID, 'weekEndDate' => $weekEndDate]);
$tripComments = $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);

The two variables $employeeID and $weekEndDate already have some data with them. the $employeeID variable grabs the employee_id from the session in the browser and the $weekEndDate variable grabs the date of the last day of the week using a small formula. these two seem to work pretty well since data is only visible in the corrosponding week and user account, however i am struggling with getting the same effect for the trips. i added trip_id ‘54’ in the where clause for testing purposes.

In my database i have three trips where two of them got a comment and 1 doesn’t. trip_id number 54 has a comment, however it’s comment is visible to every trip right now. I want it to be only visible to the trip with id number 54.

Below is an image of my db structure

Schermopname (14)
Schermopname (14)990×513 43.4 KB

#2

Can I ask what output you’re looking to get? That might make it easier to visualise how to get it.

Is this your complete database layout, in particular are those all the columns in employee_trips? If this is after the conversation where we were talking about not having week_end_date in multiple tables, I suspect you have removed it from the wrong one. In my view (which may not be correct, if there is such a thing as “correct” here) it should look like:

“employee_trips” table would contain trip_id (unique id for the table), employee_id, date and week_end_date. (This last column is only if there’s some reason you can’t calculate it from the date column). This table is information about the trip itself.

“employee_trip_comments” table would contain comment_id (uid for the table), trip_id (reference into trips table), author_id, comment_datetime and comment_text (which probably wouldn’t be an integer column type, guessing they’re all just for testing).

There’s no need to duplicate the employee_id because that’s in the trip table. Presumably the author_id won’t be the same as the employee_id? If it will be the same, there’s no need to store it.

#3

Thanks for your reply,

The output i am trying to get is, lets say i have three trips with trip_id number 1, 2 and 3 and i only placed a comment with trip_id 1. the image below is the output i want to get:

Schermopname (13)
Schermopname (13)1148×667 17.3 KB

The comment i placed should only be visible to the trip with trip_id 1. However in my case, the comment is visible to all three trips instead of only the one it has been placed to. I also updated my ERD diagram picture, i accidentally forgot to add in the week_end_date column to the employee_trips table, i didn’t remove any columns just yet.