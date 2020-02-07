Only posts uploads file names and not other data fields

$id = $_POST['id'];
$staff_pic_file=$_POST['staff_pic_file'];
$target_path = "../uploads/images/";


$staff_bio = $_post['staff_bio'];
$Staff_title = $_post['staff_title'];




/* Add the original filename to our target path. Result is "uploads/filename.extension" */
$target_path = $target_path . ( $_FILES['uploadedfile']['name']);

// This is how we will get the temporary file...
$_FILES['uploadedfile']['tmp_name'];



if(move_uploaded_file($_FILES['uploadedfile']['tmp_name'], $target_path)) {
    echo "The file ". basename( $_FILES['uploadedfile']['name']). " has been uploaded<br><br>";

This script only adds file name and nothing in the staff_bio or staff_name fields.

all fixed saw my problem when I looked at the copied file!!

