Only activate LEFT JOIN lookup if another LEFT JOIN variable is TRUE?

I want to do a PHP MySQL query performance efficient. So If I have a lot of LEFT JOIN’s, I do not need them all the time, only if other conditions are met by another LEFT JOIN.

So is it even possible to run LEFT join in a query only if another left join variable meets the need.

Example:

LEFT JOIN page ON main.id=page.id and main.type=0 LEFT JOIN permission ON permission.pageid=page.id and permission.userid=? and page.state='MembersOnly'

So I would like to run The Second LEFT JOIN db check ONLY if the first JOIN PageState equals to “MembersOnly”.

This code checks both JOINS always/all the time, and maybe more efficient is to add separate queries inside a loop if these rare conditions are met, or else, in the end there would be like 10 of extra JOINS.

I don’t think it is possible, but I am not an expert so I decided to ask.

If anyone knows more please let me know,

Thank you!