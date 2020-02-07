Online web editor that allows uploading of templates and downloding of website

I want to create a new web site. I have found the appropriate template and I want to upload it in an online web editor, then edit it and then download the edited version of the website.

I have tried wix which is great but they don’t allow uploading of codes and templates neither downloading.

Can you suggest another web editor to get my work done?

I also want to create my own templates and download them so I need

uploading/editing/downloading features.