I want to create a new web site. I have found the appropriate template and I want to upload it in an online web editor, then edit it and then download the edited version of the website.
I have tried wix which is great but they don’t allow uploading of codes and templates neither downloading.
Can you suggest another web editor to get my work done?
I also want to create my own templates and download them so I need
uploading/editing/downloading features.
Online web editor that allows uploading of templates and downloding of website
So… “I want a free WYSIWYG web editor”.
I’m… honestly not sure I know of any that are free, feature complete, and will allow uploading of images…
What about a paid plan?