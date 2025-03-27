Online Web Design Aesthetics course - free or paid

Hi everyone, I’m new here and looking to start building a website using wordpress and Elementor(I know there are other CMS out there, but I like this one). I’m looking for anyones recommendation for an online(free or paid) class i can take so I can be better at the Aesthetic Design portion of developing a website. ie; Color coordination, content placement, making it look informational but not busy, etc. Im looking around the web and found some, but I figured I’d ask on this forum since some of you are pros or have years of experience designing websites. Thank you in advance.