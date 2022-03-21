Online survey software

Hi all.i want work online on survey websites.just like surveeah and swagbucks etc.which online software can help me for do survey for me.means to say that survey bot.
I can recommend you a SurveySparrow, check it here, BotUp that can be downloaded here, and I also heard about Geekbot, but haven’t tried it so I won’ recommend it to you.
Why do you recommend these @Laraso? It is reasons that make recommendations helpful. And why you you use SurveySparrow over BotUp or vice versa?
No, I don’t use these software simultaneously. SurveySparrow is my personal recommendation, I’ve been using it for some time and it showed itself well. The lack of customization is one of the most significant disadvantages of SurveySparrow, but it wasn’t important for me. As for BotUp, I haven’t tried it, but heard many good reviews from my colleagues.
can these softweare can help me for do survey online and start earning ?
@khalid446 how do you expect online surveys to help you start earning?
@khalid446: are you asking for recommendations of bots to complete paid surveys for you?
If so, then I don’t think that is an appropriate question for the forums.