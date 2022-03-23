Online survey software

Hi all.i want work online on survey websites.just like surveeah and swagbucks etc.which online software can help me for do survey for me.means to say that survey bot.
I can recommend you a SurveySparrow, check it here, BotUp that can be downloaded here, and I also heard about Geekbot, but haven’t tried it so I won’ recommend it to you.
Why do you recommend these @Laraso? It is reasons that make recommendations helpful. And why you you use SurveySparrow over BotUp or vice versa?
No, I don’t use these software simultaneously. SurveySparrow is my personal recommendation, I’ve been using it for some time and it showed itself well. The lack of customization is one of the most significant disadvantages of SurveySparrow, but it wasn’t important for me. As for BotUp, I haven’t tried it, but heard many good reviews from my colleagues.
can these softweare can help me for do survey online and start earning ?
@khalid446 how do you expect online surveys to help you start earning?
@khalid446: are you asking for recommendations of bots to complete paid surveys for you?
If so, then I don’t think that is an appropriate question for the forums.
yes .i am just asking abut an softwear .which can help me ,
yes,
I can’t help there because I know none and I never heard of any software.
I can tell you by experience that earning poroper money doing surveys is possible… but it is really hard. Of course, it depends of many factors, and what for me is little money or nothing, for you may be a lot.
But I suspect that software doesn’t exist. Each survey is completely different and has little to nothing to do with the previous one.
And if you’re looking for a software that recognizes a checkbox from a textbox a randomly chooses one option, not only you’re doing a diservice to the company gathering the data and dooming it to failure (and you don’t care), you still need to fill text boxes with a minimally logical answer, something that the software is not going to do for you.
Probably you want to do surveys for companies that pay more bucks for it (there aren’t many but they do exist). It will take you less effort than finding this miracle software. Or finding some more profitable way to earn money.
I didn’t ask if, I asked how.
OK.
I’m sorry, but I’m going to close this thread. You are effectively asking for a way to cheat those companies who pay for people (not bots) to complete their surveys, and this is not something that we would support or condone on the forums.