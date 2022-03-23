Online survey software

I can’t help there because I know none and I never heard of any software.

I can tell you by experience that earning poroper money doing surveys is possible… but it is really hard. Of course, it depends of many factors, and what for me is little money or nothing, for you may be a lot.

But I suspect that software doesn’t exist. Each survey is completely different and has little to nothing to do with the previous one.

And if you’re looking for a software that recognizes a checkbox from a textbox a randomly chooses one option, not only you’re doing a diservice to the company gathering the data and dooming it to failure (and you don’t care), you still need to fill text boxes with a minimally logical answer, something that the software is not going to do for you.

Probably you want to do surveys for companies that pay more bucks for it (there aren’t many but they do exist). It will take you less effort than finding this miracle software. Or finding some more profitable way to earn money.