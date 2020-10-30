Oninput event

Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3/
Some text… and second input is disabled.
if you click in first input then second input not enabled
IF use Backspace then work all…
I want Click method!!!
Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3/
Some text… and second input is disabled.
if you click in first input then second input not enabled
IF use Backspace then work all…
I want Click method!!!
Hi there @IseeYou, welcome to the forums
I’m not sure if this is the whole problem, but IDs cannot start with a number.
HTH
IDs no problem…
oninput does not accept “Click” or something…
https://s1.webmshare.com/BAxGE.webm
Must press Enter
onClick where? There’s nothing to click on.
Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3
Write some text like 4 <input id=“text”.
Second input clear number and is disabled.
Now you must click first input where is 4.
But second input still disabled.
First input have 4 and use Backspace then second input is enabled.
Sorry english not good.
It is not very clear what you want. I understand it must be difficult in a second language. (I struggle with one! )
I don’t know if this is helpful, it could be totally wrong.
<body>
<input id='text' placeholder='Some text...' type='text'/>
<input id='disabled-empty' value='' type='text'/>
<script>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
const input = document.getElementById('text')
const disabledEmpty = document.getElementById('disabled-empty')
// clicking in the input box
input.onfocus = function (event) {
disabledEmpty.disabled = true
disabledEmpty.value = ''
}
// leaving the input box
input.onblur = function (event) {
disabledEmpty.disabled = (this.value !== '')
}
// typing in the input box
input.oninput = function (event) {
disabledEmpty.disabled = (this.value !== '')
}
})
</script>
Not quite right, but almost.
The correct example is here: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
JQuery 2.1.3 has been used here, but I want a clean javascript.
Here I use “keyup” not “click” inp2.addEventListener(‘keyup’, () => {
And your script not use: onfocus=“this.value=’’”
That’s right. It’s good practice to keep javascript separate from you html if you can.
Anyway here is my interpretation of your jquery code. It could probably be simplified.
HTML
<form id='form-01'>
<input type="text" id="main-input" placeholder="Some text..."/>
<input type="text" id="text-01" value="44"/>
<input type="text" id="text-02" value="42"/>
<input type="text" id="text-03" value="40"/>
</form>
Javascript
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
function enableInput (input) {
input.disabled = false
}
function disableInput (input) {
input.disabled = true
input.value = ''
}
function clearInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
// if not an input return
if (elem.nodeName !== 'INPUT') return
elem.value = ''
}
function mainInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
// if main input empty enable the other inputs
if (elem.value === '') {
otherInputs.forEach(enableInput)
return
}
// else disable and clear the other inputs
otherInputs.forEach(disableInput)
}
const form = document.querySelector('#form-01')
// [ main-input, text-01, text-02, text-03 ] = [ mainInput, ...and the rest ]
const [ mainInput, ...otherInputs ] = form.querySelectorAll('input[type=text]')
// listen on the parent form for focus events
// and clear the input if focused
form.addEventListener('focusin', clearInputHandler, false)
mainInput.addEventListener('keyup', mainInputHandler)
})
Just a small simplification. We could use class names instead
So HTML
<form id='form-01'>
<input type="text" class='main-input' id="main-input" placeholder="Some text..."/>
<input type="text" class='other-inputs' id="text-01" value="44"/>
<input type="text" class='other-inputs' id="text-02" value="42"/>
<input type="text" class='other-inputs' id="text-03" value="40"/>
</form>
And then instead of the destructuring and spread operator in the previous version e.g.
const [ mainInput, ...otherInputs ] = ....
we can just get the elements by .classname
// form is the parent
const form = document.querySelector('#form-01')
// these are the children
const mainInput = form.querySelector('.main-input')
const otherInputs = form.querySelectorAll('.other-inputs')
Note for clearing the input boxes on focus I have made use of ‘Event Delegation’.
The eventlistener is attached to the form (the parent) and listens to all focus events from it’s child elements.
Here is a link which might be useful bubbling and capturing
Full script with changes
<form id='form-01'>
<input type="text" class='main-input' id="main-input" placeholder="Some text..."/>
<input type="text" class='other-inputs' id="text-01" value="44"/>
<input type="text" class='other-inputs' id="text-02" value="42"/>
<input type="text" class='other-inputs' id="text-03" value="40"/>
</form>
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
function enableInput (input) {
input.disabled = false
}
function disableInput (input) {
input.disabled = true
input.value = ''
}
function clearInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.nodeName !== 'INPUT') return
elem.value = ''
}
function mainInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.value === '') {
otherInputs.forEach(enableInput)
return
}
otherInputs.forEach(disableInput)
}
const form = document.querySelector('#form-01')
const mainInput = form.querySelector('.main-input')
const otherInputs = form.querySelectorAll('.other-inputs')
mainInput.addEventListener('keyup', mainInputHandler)
form.addEventListener('focusin', clearInputHandler, false)
})