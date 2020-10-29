Oninput event

JavaScript
#1

Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3/
Some text… and second input is disabled.
if you click in first input then second input not enabled
IF use Backspace then work all…

I want Click method!!!

#2

Hi there @IseeYou, welcome to the forums

I’m not sure if this is the whole problem, but IDs cannot start with a number.

HTH

#3

IDs no problem…

oninput does not accept “Click” or something…

https://s1.webmshare.com/BAxGE.webm
Must press Enter

#4

onClick where? There’s nothing to click on.

#5

Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3
Write some text like 4 <input id=“text”.
Second input clear number and is disabled.

Now you must click first input where is 4.
But second input still disabled.

First input have 4 and use Backspace then second input is enabled.

Sorry english not good.

#6

It is not very clear what you want. I understand it must be difficult in a second language. (I struggle with one! )

I don’t know if this is helpful, it could be totally wrong.

<body>
  <input id='text' placeholder='Some text...' type='text'/>
  <input id='disabled-empty' value='' type='text'/>
<script>
  document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {

    const input = document.getElementById('text')
    const disabledEmpty = document.getElementById('disabled-empty')

    // clicking in the input box
    input.onfocus = function (event) {
      disabledEmpty.disabled = true
      disabledEmpty.value = ''
    }

    // leaving the input box
    input.onblur = function (event) {
      disabledEmpty.disabled = (this.value !== '')
    }

    // typing in the input box
    input.oninput = function (event) {
      disabledEmpty.disabled = (this.value !== '')
    }
  })
</script>
#7

Not quite right, but almost.

The correct example is here: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
JQuery 2.1.3 has been used here, but I want a clean javascript.
Here I use “keyup” not “click” inp2.addEventListener(‘keyup’, () => {

And your script not use: onfocus=“this.value=’’”