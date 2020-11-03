Oninput event

Those arrows are easily turned off using CSS. This is the JS Forum, but a link to useful information about that is https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/turn-off-number-input-spinners/
In regard to how
type="number" helps you, it provides built-in validation to reject non-numeric entries. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/number
I’m seeing you duplicate all of the work that already exists for validating numbers, so it seems to me to be a fool’s errand for you to develop that all over again when it already exists.
I don’t think that you are a fool, and hope to introduce you to better techniques. In my experience, the less JS code that needs to be written, the better.
type=“number” name=“commanumber” step=“any” This is good for me and no need JS
Thanks.
But I have have one problem, if scroll up…
I can’t read your mind. Please either provide an example of the problem, or describe the problem. Doing both is appreciated too.
If you look this demo https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
Write a number there (input’s is disabled) and press the mouse button on it. You see disabled wake up and its all enable.
This is last code with type=“number”: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/50/
The code was made by “rpg_digital” and need edit.
This code not work like demo… Mouse click not wake up and input’s is disabled.
Work only if press keyboard > Backspace
And like, when I click R1, then R9 is disabled.
I remind you that my English skills are not good.
Yes, that is appropriate behaviour for JS to control, As this is the behaviour that you are wanting, it seems that we can just add the
type="number" onto it, with the CSS to disable the spinners, and it’s done. I’ve also renamed text to number, to keep things consistent. https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/1/
We now have a working code solution, but, you are wanting to do this with no jQuery.
The obvious pathway from here is to convert the jQuery to non-jQuery code that still keeps things working.
I’ll take a look at that from here.
I usually find that starting from the bottom is the easiest way to convert jQuery code.
Remove the load event
Here is the code at the bottom of the script:
window.addEventListener('load', () => {
const inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', () => {
document.querySelector('#number').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number1').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number2').value = "";
});
});
The load event isn’t needed there. Load is typically too late to start running scripts anyway. Good scripting practice is to place the
<script> tag at the end of the body, just before the
</body> tag, which means that you don’t need load at all.
There is no jQuery in that code to convert at all, so removal of the load event, to help simplify the code, is about all that needs to be done there.
const inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', () => {
document.querySelector('#number').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number1').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number2').value = "";
});
There are though in the HTML code other events, that should be moved into the JS code.
Remove inline onfocus event attribute
Inline event attributes are one of the worst ways to do things. Yes they make it easier to start coding, but they have all kinds of awful side-effects that are best done away with.
Instead of using inline event attributes, it’s far better to have the JavaScript code control the assigning of events.
Here is the inline onfocus event:
<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
We update that code and remove the onfocus event.
<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click">
That causes the page to no longer clear the value when we click on it, so we add that back in using the proper technique.
inp2.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
input.value = '';
});
And the input goes back to working, where it clears as soon as you click on it.
This behaviour of changing something to reveal the problem, then fixing the problem, is a very successful test-driven development technique that I find to be highly useful.
Replacing inline onfocus elsewhere
The other input fields also have onfocus inline event handlers
<input type="number" id="number" value="44" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
<input type="number" id="number1" value="42" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
<input type="number" id="number2" value="40" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
Removing those gives us the following HTML code:
<input type="number" id="number" value="44"/>
<input type="number" id="number1" value="42"/>
<input type="number" id="number2" value="40"/>
and adding that back in using JavaScript is as simple as replacing
inp with a collection of the input fields:
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
input.value = "";
});
Remove jQuery val and attr
The existing jQuery code uses
val and
attr that needs to be replaced.
if ($input.val().length > 0) {
$text2.attr('disabled', true);
} else {
$text2.attr('disabled', false);
}
The normal JavaScript way of doing that is with
value and
setAttribute instead. I’ve also used a temporary
.get(0) method to work with non-jQuery references, until the jQuery ones are removed.
const input = $input.get(0);
const text2 = $text2.get(0);
if (input.value.length > 0) {
text2.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
} else {
text2.removeAttribute('disabled');
}
Remove repetition
There are three sections in that setInterval that repeat each other. That’s a good sign that you should replace it with a function instead.
I’ve temporarily called the function
filledInputDisablesTarget. until a better name comes to mind. Naming things well is hard, but this one will do in the meantime.
function filledInputDisablesTarget(input, target) {
if (input.value.length > 0) {
target.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
} else {
target.removeAttribute('disabled');
}
}
I can now replace the other code with a call to this function instead:
// if (input.value.length > 0) {
// text2.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
// } else {
// text2.removeAttribute('disabled');
// }
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);
I can now replace the rest of the code in that setInterval function too, leaving us with just the following in there:
setInterval(function() {
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);
}, 100);
Those text variable names need to be renamed, which we get to do later on too.
Replacing setInterval
I don’t think that setInterval is the correct tool for this job. Instead, the input event seems to be much more appropriate.
inp2.addEventListener('input', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);
});
When we do that though, the other part of the script that empties the input field doesn’t trigger the input event. JS doesn’t trigger those kinds of events when it’s used to update elements.
We could do that manually, with the following dispatchEvent command:
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
input.value = '';
const inputEvent = new Event('input');
input.dispatchEvent(inputEvent);
});
But that’s a heavy-handed approach that might trip us up later on. Instead, I think a better way is to give the functions unique eventHandler names, so that from the keyup event handler we can call the input event handler too.
function inputKeyupHandler() {
document.querySelector('#number').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number1').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number2').value = "";
}
function inputInputHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2);
}
function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
inputInputHandler({target: input});
}
var inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler);
inp2.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler);
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);
No, on second thoughts dispatchEvent seems to be the better approach, so we’ll use that here. The problem is that two quite different things are happening, so we should use a separate function to properly express those different things.
function triggerInputEvent(field) {
const inputEvent = new Event('input');
field.dispatchEvent(inputEvent);
}
...
function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
triggerInputEvent(input);
}
Remove the last jQuery code
There is only the variable assignments left to replace now. Here’s the old jQuery code:
var $input = $('input[type="number"]');
var $text = $('input[ID="number"]');
var $text1 = $('input[ID="number1"]');
var $text2 = $('input[ID="number2"]');
We can replace that with querySelector methods instead. The text variable names aren’t suitable now, as we know that they are all supposed to contain numbers. Instead of calling them text, we should call them number instead. If there’s a more meaningful name that can be applied to them, that is preferable to use instead.
var input = document.querySelector('id=click');
var numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]');
var numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]');
var numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]');
Conclusion
To check that everything still works without jQuery, I’ve removed the jQuery library from the jsFiddle code and everything still works in the same way that it should.
There are other ways to improve the code from here, but this has been a good series of improvements to the code.
Here is the full JS code:
var input = document.querySelector('[id=click]');
var numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]');
var numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]');
var numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]');
function filledInputDisablesTarget(input, target) {
if (input.value.length > 0) {
target.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
} else {
target.removeAttribute('disabled');
}
}
function triggerInputEvent(field) {
const inputEvent = new Event('input');
field.dispatchEvent(inputEvent);
}
function inputKeyupHandler() {
numberField0.value = "";
numberField1.value = "";
numberField2.value = "";
}
function inputInputHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2);
}
function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
triggerInputEvent(input);
}
var inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler);
inp2.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler);
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);
and it can be found in action at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/3/
Hi I have looked at the fiddle. As discussed my code was not written with your tables in mind.
Don’t want to confuse things, with Paul’s post, but did spend a bit of time on your HTML cleaning things up. Input tags are laid out with a bit more consistency e.g. type, id, class etc.
Name tags are for forms, which this isn’t so have removed them. Have also removed the placeholders, which were confusing. The user is expected to enter a number. not ‘r1, r2 etc’
Have also added some CSS to style it.
Anyway here goes (Note this is a 1am post, so forgive me if it is rough around the edges)
CSS
*,
*::before,
*::after {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera */
input::-webkit-outer-spin-button,
input::-webkit-inner-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
/* Firefox */
input[type=number] {
-moz-appearance: textfield;
}
table {
table-layout: fixed;
width: 300px;
text-align: left;
border-collapse: collapse;
border-spacing: 0px;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size: .9rem;
}
td,
th {
width: 100%;
border: 1px solid#999;
padding: 0;
}
th,
td.label,
td input {
padding: .5rem;
}
select {
padding: .5rem 4px;
}
td,
td input,
td select {
width: 100%;
border: none;
}
th.label {
width: 100px;
}
.highlight {
color: red;
}
table button {
width: 100px;
padding: .5rem 0px;
}
HTML
<table id='table-01'>
<thead>
<tr>
<th class='label'>Label</th>
<th class='value'>Values</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R1</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r1' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R2</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r2' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R3</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r3' class='other-inputs'></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R4</td>
<td>
<select id='r4' class='options other-inputs'>
<option label='1'>1</option>
<option label='2'>2</option>
<option label='3' selected>4</option>
<option label='4'>5</option>
</select>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R5</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r5' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R6</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r6' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R7</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r7' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R8</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r8' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label highlight'>R9</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r9' class='main-input'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan='2'><button type='button' id='calculate'>calc</button></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
Javascript (May need tweaking, can’t remember how you wanted this to function)
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
function enableInput (input) {
input.disabled = false
}
function disableInput (input) {
input.disabled = true
input.value = ''
}
function clearInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.nodeName !== 'INPUT') return
elem.value = ''
}
function mainInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.value === '') {
otherInputs.forEach(enableInput)
return
}
otherInputs.forEach(disableInput)
}
const table = document.querySelector('#table-01')
const mainInput = table.querySelector('.main-input')
const otherInputs = table.querySelectorAll('.other-inputs')
mainInput.addEventListener('keyup', mainInputHandler)
table.addEventListener('focusin', clearInputHandler, false)
})
Thanks for your help, much appreciated.rpg_digital Paul_Wilkins
I try now finish my calc
I have first problem.
i changed the input (master) location and the mouse click no longer works. Disabled no wake up.
<input type="number" id="number" value="44"/>
<input type="number" id="number1" value="42"/>
<input type="number" id="number2" value="40"/>
<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click"/>
It’s assigning the focus event that screwed up there. Assigning it to the first input field is no longer suitable.
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);
We need to now get more specific about things. Also, numberFields isn’t a suitable name suitable because it’s not dealing with multiple fields. Only the one field.
The inp2 variable also deserves a better variable name. Because I don’t have information yet about what it’s supposed to do, I’ll call it clickField instead.
var clickField = document.querySelector('#click');
clickField.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler);
clickField.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler);
clickField.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);
We can also rename numberFocusHandler to inputFocusHandler to be more consistent with the other handlers too.
I really would like to find out what that clickField is supposed to do though, for input is a confusing term to use on handler functions, and click is confusing there too.
// function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
function inputFocusHandler(evt) {
...
}
...
var clickField = document.querySelector('#click');
clickField.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler);
clickField.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler);
clickField.addEventListener('focus', inputFocusHandler);
Problem solved: https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/6/
This might be a good time to achieve other improvements to the code too.
Avoid mixing different levels of abstraction
The following function uses a couple of lines to achieve one thing, and uses a function to achieve another thing. That is mixing levels of abstraction, which is best to be avoided.
function inputFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
triggerInputEvent(input);
}
We should move the value clearing code into a separate function
function clearField(field){
field.value = '';
}
// ...
function inputFocusHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
clearField(input);
triggerInputEvent(input);
}
That way, the code in the focus handler is at the same level of abstraction, which helps to make it easier to follow.
Also, by moving the code into a clearField function, that can be reused by other parts of the code too.
function inputKeyupHandler() {
clearField(numberField0);
clearField(numberField1);
clearField(numberField2);
}
The updated code is at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/8/
Trigger input when clearing fields?
We now have one set of code that clears the field and triggers an input event, and other fields that clear the field without triggering an input event.
Is it appropriate to move that event trigger into the clearField function itself?
function clearField(field){
field.value = '';
triggerInputEvent(field);
}
// ...
function inputFocusHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
clearField(input);
// triggerInputEvent(input);
}
Yes, that seems to work well. https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/9/
Combine multiple references into a list
The numberField0, numberField1, and numberField2 variables don’t need to be separate. Instead they can be in a list, and we can process that list as a whole.
const numberFields = document.querySelectorAll('[id^=number]');
We will want to remove the unique id’s from them too, as they don’t seem to be needed. A class name is more suitable to use with them instead, so let’s add that now.
<input type="number" class="number" id="number" value="44"/>
<input type="number" class="number" id="number1" value="42"/>
<input type="number" class="number" id="number2" value="40"/>
<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click"/>
The click field with different behavior I’ll leave without the number class, until a better name comes along to describe how the three fields differ from the click field.
We can now use that class name to get the fields:
const numberFields = document.querySelectorAll('input.number');
and replace the separate uses in the code with numberFields instead.
function inputKeyupHandler() {
// clearField(numberField0);
// clearField(numberField1);
// clearField(numberField2);
numberFields.forEach(clearField);
}
// ...
function inputInputHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
// filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0);
// filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1);
// filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2);
numberFields.forEach(function (numberField) {
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField);
});
}
And those separate references to each individual number field can now be removed.
// const numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]');
// const numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]');
// const numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]');
const numberFields = document.querySelectorAll('input.number');
<!--
<input type="number" class="number" id="number" value="44"/>
<input type="number" class="number" id="number1" value="42"/>
<input type="number" class="number" id="number2" value="40"/>
-->
<input type="number" class="number" value="44"/>
<input type="number" class="number" value="42"/>
<input type="number" class="number" value="40"/>
Conclusion
There always seems to be more improvements that can be made, but this code is getting closer to being in a good state.
The updated code is found at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/10/
The last code works super well. Thanks with the description.
I’m noob and thought if I repeat the code and changes ID’s, then code would work but no
I tried to make it work two ways or three.
input > some numbers… work and now trying to get the other way to work, if I press/write R1 then Some numbers… input is disabled.
After input is disabled, is there any plan for how it becomes enabled again?
I’m not sure I understood correctly. BUT.
All input is not never disabled. 2-3 is disabled other enabled.
Two way system should work like “some numbers”
The input R1 (number 45), then last input is disabled.
Yes, I understand that when R1 has a value, that last input should be disabled.
After that, what needs to occur so that the last input ends up becoming enabled?
If R1 is empty/clear, then last input ends up.
Is it only R1 that causes that to occur?
Does R2 or R3 cause that to happen as well?
Here is an update where R1, or R2, or R3 being filled results in the last input being disabled.
When all of R1, R2, and R3 are empty, the last input field once again becomes enabled.
The code is at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/o3d4th0n/