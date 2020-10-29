Oninput event

Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3/
Some text… and second input is disabled.
if you click in first input then second input not enabled
IF use Backspace then work all…
I want Click method!!!
Hi there @IseeYou, welcome to the forums
I’m not sure if this is the whole problem, but IDs cannot start with a number.
HTH
IDs no problem…
oninput does not accept “Click” or something…
https://s1.webmshare.com/BAxGE.webm
Must press Enter
onClick where? There’s nothing to click on.
Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3
Write some text like 4 <input id=“text”.
Second input clear number and is disabled.
Now you must click first input where is 4.
But second input still disabled.
First input have 4 and use Backspace then second input is enabled.
Sorry english not good.