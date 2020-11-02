Oninput event

I usually find that starting from the bottom is the easiest way to convert jQuery code.

Remove the load event

Here is the code at the bottom of the script:

window.addEventListener('load', () => { const inp2 = document.querySelector('#click'); inp2.addEventListener('keyup', () => { document.querySelector('#number').value = ""; document.querySelector('#number1').value = ""; document.querySelector('#number2').value = ""; }); });

The load event isn’t needed there. Load is typically too late to start running scripts anyway. Good scripting practice is to place the <script> tag at the end of the body, just before the </body> tag, which means that you don’t need load at all.

There is no jQuery in that code to convert at all, so removal of the load event, to help simplify the code, is about all that needs to be done there.

const inp2 = document.querySelector('#click'); inp2.addEventListener('keyup', () => { document.querySelector('#number').value = ""; document.querySelector('#number1').value = ""; document.querySelector('#number2').value = ""; });

There are though in the HTML code other events, that should be moved into the JS code.

Remove inline onfocus event attribute

Inline event attributes are one of the worst ways to do things. Yes they make it easier to start coding, but they have all kinds of awful side-effects that are best done away with.

Instead of using inline event attributes, it’s far better to have the JavaScript code control the assigning of events.

Here is the inline onfocus event:

<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click" onfocus="this.value=''"/>

We update that code and remove the onfocus event.

<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click">

That causes the page to no longer clear the value when we click on it, so we add that back in using the proper technique.

inp2.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => { const input = evt.target; input.value = ''; });

And the input goes back to working, where it clears as soon as you click on it.

This behaviour of changing something to reveal the problem, then fixing the problem, is a very successful test-driven development technique that I find to be highly useful.

Replacing inline onfocus elsewhere

The other input fields also have onfocus inline event handlers

<input type="number" id="number" value="44" onfocus="this.value=''"/> <input type="number" id="number1" value="42" onfocus="this.value=''"/> <input type="number" id="number2" value="40" onfocus="this.value=''"/>

Removing those gives us the following HTML code:

<input type="number" id="number" value="44"/> <input type="number" id="number1" value="42"/> <input type="number" id="number2" value="40"/>

and adding that back in using JavaScript is as simple as replacing inp with a collection of the input fields:

const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]'); numberFields.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => { const input = evt.target; input.value = ""; });

Remove jQuery val and attr

The existing jQuery code uses val and attr that needs to be replaced.

if ($input.val().length > 0) { $text2.attr('disabled', true); } else { $text2.attr('disabled', false); }

The normal JavaScript way of doing that is with value and setAttribute instead. I’ve also used a temporary .get(0) method to work with non-jQuery references, until the jQuery ones are removed.

const input = $input.get(0); const text2 = $text2.get(0); if (input.value.length > 0) { text2.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled'); } else { text2.removeAttribute('disabled'); }

Remove repetition

There are three sections in that setInterval that repeat each other. That’s a good sign that you should replace it with a function instead.

I’ve temporarily called the function filledInputDisablesTarget . until a better name comes to mind. Naming things well is hard, but this one will do in the meantime.

function filledInputDisablesTarget(input, target) { if (input.value.length > 0) { target.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled'); } else { target.removeAttribute('disabled'); } }

I can now replace the other code with a call to this function instead:

// if (input.value.length > 0) { // text2.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled'); // } else { // text2.removeAttribute('disabled'); // } filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);

I can now replace the rest of the code in that setInterval function too, leaving us with just the following in there:

setInterval(function() { filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text1); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2); }, 100);

Those text variable names need to be renamed, which we get to do later on too.

Replacing setInterval

I don’t think that setInterval is the correct tool for this job. Instead, the input event seems to be much more appropriate.

inp2.addEventListener('input', (evt) => { const input = evt.target; filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text1); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2); });

When we do that though, the other part of the script that empties the input field doesn’t trigger the input event. JS doesn’t trigger those kinds of events when it’s used to update elements.

We could do that manually, with the following dispatchEvent command:

numberFields.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => { const input = evt.target; input.value = ''; const inputEvent = new Event('input'); input.dispatchEvent(inputEvent); });

But that’s a heavy-handed approach that might trip us up later on. Instead, I think a better way is to give the functions unique eventHandler names, so that from the keyup event handler we can call the input event handler too.

function inputKeyupHandler() { document.querySelector('#number').value = ""; document.querySelector('#number1').value = ""; document.querySelector('#number2').value = ""; } function inputInputHandler(evt) { const input = evt.target; filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2); } function numberFocusHandler(evt) { const field = evt.target; field.value = ''; inputInputHandler({target: input}); } var inp2 = document.querySelector('#click'); inp2.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler); inp2.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler); const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]'); numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);

No, on second thoughts dispatchEvent seems to be the better approach, so we’ll use that here. The problem is that two quite different things are happening, so we should use a separate function to properly express those different things.

function triggerInputEvent(field) { const inputEvent = new Event('input'); field.dispatchEvent(inputEvent); } ... function numberFocusHandler(evt) { const field = evt.target; field.value = ''; triggerInputEvent(input); }

Remove the last jQuery code

There is only the variable assignments left to replace now. Here’s the old jQuery code:

var $input = $('input[type="number"]'); var $text = $('input[ID="number"]'); var $text1 = $('input[ID="number1"]'); var $text2 = $('input[ID="number2"]');

We can replace that with querySelector methods instead. The text variable names aren’t suitable now, as we know that they are all supposed to contain numbers. Instead of calling them text, we should call them number instead. If there’s a more meaningful name that can be applied to them, that is preferable to use instead.

var input = document.querySelector('id=click'); var numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]'); var numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]'); var numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]');

Conclusion

To check that everything still works without jQuery, I’ve removed the jQuery library from the jsFiddle code and everything still works in the same way that it should.

There are other ways to improve the code from here, but this has been a good series of improvements to the code.

Here is the full JS code:

var input = document.querySelector('[id=click]'); var numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]'); var numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]'); var numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]'); function filledInputDisablesTarget(input, target) { if (input.value.length > 0) { target.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled'); } else { target.removeAttribute('disabled'); } } function triggerInputEvent(field) { const inputEvent = new Event('input'); field.dispatchEvent(inputEvent); } function inputKeyupHandler() { numberField0.value = ""; numberField1.value = ""; numberField2.value = ""; } function inputInputHandler(evt) { const input = evt.target; filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1); filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2); } function numberFocusHandler(evt) { const field = evt.target; field.value = ''; triggerInputEvent(input); } var inp2 = document.querySelector('#click'); inp2.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler); inp2.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler); const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]'); numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);

and it can be found in action at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/3/