Oninput event

You don’t have to do this > only numbers in input.
I use
<input type="text" oninput="this.value = this.value.replace(/[^0-9.]/g, '').replace(/(\..*)\./g, '$1');" /> or something.
Hi @IseeYou, you don’t need JS for this, just use a number type input:
<input type="number">
Yes, I write “only numbers” but I need too minus and dot. Regex is so hard but I try.
Allow the minus sign (-) if the user enters it first (Only one ID)
Dont allow the dot sign (.) if the user enters it first
Allow comma sign (,) but replace comma to dot
Allow the minus sign (-) if the user enters it first (Only one ID)
Did have a mess around in regex101, and came up with the following
^\-?\d(?:(?:[.,]\d{3})+|\d+)?(?:[.]\d+)?$
Tests
0.235 pass
1,234,555 pass
1,234,55 fail
-1,234 pass
1,234,555.345 pass
.123 fail
0 pass
2.123,456.789 pass
12345,123.045 fail
12345.045 pass
I don’t think it’s a good way to go though.
type='number' makes more sense.
What is the end use, what are these numbers for?
Everything has to do with it: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/30/
This form is my calculator.
I see 100 different codes, but none are right for me
This code is close but need little change https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/eon408z7/57/
Allow comma (,) and replace to dot (.) like this: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/m9xcv1ao/
Write 44,(,) then script replace to dot. result is 44.
One ID must start with a minus and cannot be delete.
Other ID’s start numbers
Thanks, if can help.
If it were me I would just set the field to be type=“number” and let the web browser manage things further from there.
I cant use here type=“number” but it doesn’t important right now.
This is very imporant, then can finish my script.
Last code here: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/30/
Code almost works… You can test R9
Please check again: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
Write something here (Some text…) and press the mouse. Input’s wake up and not disabled, but your script is disabled. Your script must use “Backspace”.
Is it possible to play when you click R1, then R9 is disabled?
Multifunctional
Why can’t you use
type="number" ? That is a very successful solution that is designed to do basically all of what you are wanting to achieve here.
It maybe a good solution, but I want my solution. I want replace comma to dot something like this
I need special solution
var str = ',';
str = str.replace('.', '');
Okay. In that case I will not be helping you, for you seem to want a much worse solution than is available.
OR I may not understand how this type = “number” help me/works, but I don’t like arrows.
Those arrows are easily turned off using CSS. This is the JS Forum, but a link to useful information about that is https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/turn-off-number-input-spinners/
In regard to how
type="number" helps you, it provides built-in validation to reject non-numeric entries. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/number
I’m seeing you duplicate all of the work that already exists for validating numbers, so it seems to me to be a fool’s errand for you to develop that all over again when it already exists.
I don’t think that you are a fool, and hope to introduce you to better techniques. In my experience, the less JS code that needs to be written, the better.
type=“number” name=“commanumber” step=“any” This is good for me and no need JS
Thanks.
But I have have one problem, if scroll up…
I can’t read your mind. Please either provide an example of the problem, or describe the problem. Doing both is appreciated too.
If you look this demo https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
Write a number there (input’s is disabled) and press the mouse button on it. You see disabled wake up and its all enable.
This is last code with type=“number”: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/50/
The code was made by “rpg_digital” and need edit.
This code not work like demo… Mouse click not wake up and input’s is disabled.
Work only if press keyboard > Backspace
And like, when I click R1, then R9 is disabled.
I remind you that my English skills are not good.
Yes, that is appropriate behaviour for JS to control, As this is the behaviour that you are wanting, it seems that we can just add the
type="number" onto it, with the CSS to disable the spinners, and it’s done. I’ve also renamed text to number, to keep things consistent. https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/1/
We now have a working code solution, but, you are wanting to do this with no jQuery.
The obvious pathway from here is to convert the jQuery to non-jQuery code that still keeps things working.
I’ll take a look at that from here.
I usually find that starting from the bottom is the easiest way to convert jQuery code.
Here is the code at the bottom of the script:
window.addEventListener('load', () => {
const inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', () => {
document.querySelector('#number').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number1').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number2').value = "";
});
});
The load event isn’t needed there. Load is typically too late to start running scripts anyway. Good scripting practice is to place the
<script> tag at the end of the body, just before the
</body> tag, which means that you don’t need load at all.
There is no jQuery in that code to convert at all, so removal of the load event, to help simplify the code, is about all that needs to be done there.
const inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', () => {
document.querySelector('#number').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number1').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number2').value = "";
});
There are though in the HTML code other events, that should be moved into the JS code.
Inline event attributes are one of the worst ways to do things. Yes they make it easier to start coding, but they have all kinds of awful side-effects that are best done away with.
Instead of using inline event attributes, it’s far better to have the JavaScript code control the assigning of events.
Here is the inline onfocus event:
<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
We update that code and remove the onfocus event.
<input type="number" placeholder="Some numbers..." id="click">
That causes the page to no longer clear the value when we click on it, so we add that back in using the proper technique.
inp2.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
input.value = '';
});
And the input goes back to working, where it clears as soon as you click on it.
This behaviour of changing something to reveal the problem, then fixing the problem, is a very successful test-driven development technique that I find to be highly useful.
The other input fields also have onfocus inline event handlers
<input type="number" id="number" value="44" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
<input type="number" id="number1" value="42" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
<input type="number" id="number2" value="40" onfocus="this.value=''"/>
Removing those gives us the following HTML code:
<input type="number" id="number" value="44"/>
<input type="number" id="number1" value="42"/>
<input type="number" id="number2" value="40"/>
and adding that back in using JavaScript is as simple as replacing
inp with a collection of the input fields:
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
input.value = "";
});
The existing jQuery code uses
val and
attr that needs to be replaced.
if ($input.val().length > 0) {
$text2.attr('disabled', true);
} else {
$text2.attr('disabled', false);
}
The normal JavaScript way of doing that is with
value and
setAttribute instead. I’ve also used a temporary
.get(0) method to work with non-jQuery references, until the jQuery ones are removed.
const input = $input.get(0);
const text2 = $text2.get(0);
if (input.value.length > 0) {
text2.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
} else {
text2.removeAttribute('disabled');
}
There are three sections in that setInterval that repeat each other. That’s a good sign that you should replace it with a function instead.
I’ve temporarily called the function
filledInputDisablesTarget. until a better name comes to mind. Naming things well is hard, but this one will do in the meantime.
function filledInputDisablesTarget(input, target) {
if (input.value.length > 0) {
target.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
} else {
target.removeAttribute('disabled');
}
}
I can now replace the other code with a call to this function instead:
// if (input.value.length > 0) {
// text2.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
// } else {
// text2.removeAttribute('disabled');
// }
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);
I can now replace the rest of the code in that setInterval function too, leaving us with just the following in there:
setInterval(function() {
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);
}, 100);
Those text variable names need to be renamed, which we get to do later on too.
I don’t think that setInterval is the correct tool for this job. Instead, the input event seems to be much more appropriate.
inp2.addEventListener('input', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, text2);
});
When we do that though, the other part of the script that empties the input field doesn’t trigger the input event. JS doesn’t trigger those kinds of events when it’s used to update elements.
We could do that manually, with the following dispatchEvent command:
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', (evt) => {
const input = evt.target;
input.value = '';
const inputEvent = new Event('input');
input.dispatchEvent(inputEvent);
});
But that’s a heavy-handed approach that might trip us up later on. Instead, I think a better way is to give the functions unique eventHandler names, so that from the keyup event handler we can call the input event handler too.
function inputKeyupHandler() {
document.querySelector('#number').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number1').value = "";
document.querySelector('#number2').value = "";
}
function inputInputHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2);
}
function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
inputInputHandler({target: input});
}
var inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler);
inp2.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler);
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);
No, on second thoughts dispatchEvent seems to be the better approach, so we’ll use that here. The problem is that two quite different things are happening, so we should use a separate function to properly express those different things.
function triggerInputEvent(field) {
const inputEvent = new Event('input');
field.dispatchEvent(inputEvent);
}
...
function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
triggerInputEvent(input);
}
There is only the variable assignments left to replace now. Here’s the old jQuery code:
var $input = $('input[type="number"]');
var $text = $('input[ID="number"]');
var $text1 = $('input[ID="number1"]');
var $text2 = $('input[ID="number2"]');
We can replace that with querySelector methods instead. The text variable names aren’t suitable now, as we know that they are all supposed to contain numbers. Instead of calling them text, we should call them number instead. If there’s a more meaningful name that can be applied to them, that is preferable to use instead.
var input = document.querySelector('id=click');
var numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]');
var numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]');
var numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]');
To check that everything still works without jQuery, I’ve removed the jQuery library from the jsFiddle code and everything still works in the same way that it should.
There are other ways to improve the code from here, but this has been a good series of improvements to the code.
Here is the full JS code:
var input = document.querySelector('[id=click]');
var numberField0 = document.querySelector('input[id=number]');
var numberField1 = document.querySelector('input[id=number1]');
var numberField2 = document.querySelector('input[id=number2]');
function filledInputDisablesTarget(input, target) {
if (input.value.length > 0) {
target.setAttribute('disabled', 'disabled');
} else {
target.removeAttribute('disabled');
}
}
function triggerInputEvent(field) {
const inputEvent = new Event('input');
field.dispatchEvent(inputEvent);
}
function inputKeyupHandler() {
numberField0.value = "";
numberField1.value = "";
numberField2.value = "";
}
function inputInputHandler(evt) {
const input = evt.target;
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField0);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField1);
filledInputDisablesTarget(input, numberField2);
}
function numberFocusHandler(evt) {
const field = evt.target;
field.value = '';
triggerInputEvent(input);
}
var inp2 = document.querySelector('#click');
inp2.addEventListener('keyup', inputKeyupHandler);
inp2.addEventListener('input', inputInputHandler);
const numberFields = document.querySelector('[type=number]');
numberFields.addEventListener('focus', numberFocusHandler);
and it can be found in action at https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/3/
Hi I have looked at the fiddle. As discussed my code was not written with your tables in mind.
Don’t want to confuse things, with Paul’s post, but did spend a bit of time on your HTML cleaning things up. Input tags are laid out with a bit more consistency e.g. type, id, class etc.
Name tags are for forms, which this isn’t so have removed them. Have also removed the placeholders, which were confusing. The user is expected to enter a number. not ‘r1, r2 etc’
Have also added some CSS to style it.
Anyway here goes (Note this is a 1am post, so forgive me if it is rough around the edges)
CSS
*,
*::before,
*::after {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
/* Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera */
input::-webkit-outer-spin-button,
input::-webkit-inner-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
/* Firefox */
input[type=number] {
-moz-appearance: textfield;
}
table {
table-layout: fixed;
width: 300px;
text-align: left;
border-collapse: collapse;
border-spacing: 0px;
font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
font-size: .9rem;
}
td,
th {
width: 100%;
border: 1px solid#999;
padding: 0;
}
th,
td.label,
td input {
padding: .5rem;
}
select {
padding: .5rem 4px;
}
td,
td input,
td select {
width: 100%;
border: none;
}
th.label {
width: 100px;
}
.highlight {
color: red;
}
table button {
width: 100px;
padding: .5rem 0px;
}
HTML
<table id='table-01'>
<thead>
<tr>
<th class='label'>Label</th>
<th class='value'>Values</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R1</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r1' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R2</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r2' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R3</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r3' class='other-inputs'></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R4</td>
<td>
<select id='r4' class='options other-inputs'>
<option label='1'>1</option>
<option label='2'>2</option>
<option label='3' selected>4</option>
<option label='4'>5</option>
</select>
</td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R5</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r5' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R6</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r6' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R7</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r7' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label'>R8</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r8' class='other-inputs'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td class='label highlight'>R9</td>
<td><input type='number' id='r9' class='main-input'/></td>
</tr>
<tr>
<td colspan='2'><button type='button' id='calculate'>calc</button></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table>
Javascript (May need tweaking, can’t remember how you wanted this to function)
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function(event) {
function enableInput (input) {
input.disabled = false
}
function disableInput (input) {
input.disabled = true
input.value = ''
}
function clearInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.nodeName !== 'INPUT') return
elem.value = ''
}
function mainInputHandler (event) {
const elem = event.target
if (elem.value === '') {
otherInputs.forEach(enableInput)
return
}
otherInputs.forEach(disableInput)
}
const table = document.querySelector('#table-01')
const mainInput = table.querySelector('.main-input')
const otherInputs = table.querySelectorAll('.other-inputs')
mainInput.addEventListener('keyup', mainInputHandler)
table.addEventListener('focusin', clearInputHandler, false)
})