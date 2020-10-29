Oninput event

Here is example: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/6q0nuxkg/3/
Some text… and second input is disabled.
if you click in first input then second input not enabled
IF use Backspace then work all…

I want Click method!!!

Hi there @IseeYou, welcome to the forums

I’m not sure if this is the whole problem, but IDs cannot start with a number.

HTH

IDs no problem…

oninput does not accept “Click” or something…

https://s1.webmshare.com/BAxGE.webm
Must press Enter