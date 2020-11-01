Oninput event

JavaScript
#10

Last code here: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/30/

Code almost works… You can test R9
Please check again: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
Write something here (Some text…) and press the mouse. Input’s wake up and not disabled, but your script is disabled. Your script must use “Backspace”.

Is it possible to play when you click R1, then R9 is disabled?
Multifunctional :slight_smile:

More power if you want:
This script not good for me, needs to change a bit.
Example: https://jsfiddle.net/7XLqQ/3/
Can write only numbers dot backspace and minus.

I want:
// Allow the minus sign (-) if the user enters it first
This is correct but only id=“R3” - other ID’s cant use -

Want use dot (.) and all ID’s
Cant enters it first:
45.5 (correct)
.056 (wrong)
45…5 (double dot is wrong)
45.5. (wrong)

Comma is bonus.
If write " , " then replace . (dot)

Hard core never stop :smiley:

#11

That’s not my code

The following is my javascript, but with completely different HTML. We have now moved on to tables.

Goal posts are moving.

I’m sorry IseeYou, but don’t have the time right now to build forms for you. I will have a look later if I have a chance, or someone else may step in :smiley:

#12

Yep. This is example with jQuery. Your code is javascript.

Yep. I added tables.

I have time, but don’t forget me :smiley:

#13

rpg_digital

You don’t have to do this > only numbers in input.

I use <input type="text" oninput="this.value = this.value.replace(/[^0-9.]/g, '').replace(/(\..*)\./g, '$1');" /> or something.

#14

Hi @IseeYou, you don’t need JS for this, just use a number type input:

<input type="number">
2 Likes
#15

Yes, I write “only numbers” but I need too minus and dot. Regex is so hard but I try.
Allow the minus sign (-) if the user enters it first (Only one ID)
Dont allow the dot sign (.) if the user enters it first
Allow comma sign (,) but replace comma to dot

Allow the minus sign (-) if the user enters it first (Only one ID)


Something like this… minus cant delete. Now I must add number and dot. Hard level.
#16

Did have a mess around in regex101, and came up with the following

^\-?\d(?:(?:[.,]\d{3})+|\d+)?(?:[.]\d+)?$

Tests

0.235         pass
1,234,555     pass
1,234,55      fail
-1,234        pass
1,234,555.345 pass
.123          fail
0             pass
2.123,456.789 pass
12345,123.045 fail
12345.045     pass

I don’t think it’s a good way to go though. type='number' makes more sense.

What is the end use, what are these numbers for?

#17

Everything has to do with it: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/30/
This form is my calculator.

I see 100 different codes, but none are right for me :smiley:

This code is close but need little change https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/eon408z7/57/
Allow comma (,) and replace to dot (.) like this: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/m9xcv1ao/
Write 44,(,) then script replace to dot. result is 44.

One ID must start with a minus and cannot be delete.

  • cant delete

Other ID’s start numbers

Thanks, if can help.

#18

If it were me I would just set the field to be type=“number” and let the web browser manage things further from there.

1 Like
#19

I cant use here type=“number” but it doesn’t important right now.

This is very imporant, then can finish my script.
Last code here: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/30/

Code almost works… You can test R9
Please check again: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
Write something here (Some text…) and press the mouse. Input’s wake up and not disabled, but your script is disabled. Your script must use “Backspace”.

Is it possible to play when you click R1, then R9 is disabled?
Multifunctional

#20

Why can’t you use type="number" ? That is a very successful solution that is designed to do basically all of what you are wanting to achieve here.

#21

It maybe a good solution, but I want my solution. I want replace comma to dot something like this
I need special solution :smiley:

var str = ',';
str = str.replace('.', '');
#22

Okay. In that case I will not be helping you, for you seem to want a much worse solution than is available.

#23

OR I may not understand how this type = “number” help me/works, but I don’t like arrows.

#24

Those arrows are easily turned off using CSS. This is the JS Forum, but a link to useful information about that is https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/turn-off-number-input-spinners/

#25

In regard to how type="number" helps you, it provides built-in validation to reject non-numeric entries. https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/input/number

I’m seeing you duplicate all of the work that already exists for validating numbers, so it seems to me to be a fool’s errand for you to develop that all over again when it already exists.

I don’t think that you are a fool, and hope to introduce you to better techniques. In my experience, the less JS code that needs to be written, the better.

1 Like
#26

type=“number” name=“commanumber” step=“any” This is good for me and no need JS
Thanks.

But I have have one problem, if scroll up…

1 Like
#27

I can’t read your mind. Please either provide an example of the problem, or describe the problem. Doing both is appreciated too.

#28

If you look this demo https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/
Write a number there (input’s is disabled) and press the mouse button on it. You see disabled wake up and its all enable.

This is last code with type=“number”: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/50/
The code was made by “rpg_digital” and need edit.

This code not work like demo… Mouse click not wake up and input’s is disabled.
Work only if press keyboard > Backspace

And like, when I click R1, then R9 is disabled.

I remind you that my English skills are not good.

#29

Yes, that is appropriate behaviour for JS to control, As this is the behaviour that you are wanting, it seems that we can just add the type="number" onto it, with the CSS to disable the spinners, and it’s done. https://jsfiddle.net/pmw57/62j3e1md/

We now have a working code solution, but, you are wanting to do this with no jQuery.
The obvious pathway from here is to convert the jQuery to non-jQuery code that still keeps things working.

I’ll take a look at that from here.