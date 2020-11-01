Oninput event

Last code here: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/68vpx4qy/30/

Code almost works… You can test R9

Please check again: https://jsfiddle.net/alumic/wnqz2xtd/7/

Write something here (Some text…) and press the mouse. Input’s wake up and not disabled, but your script is disabled. Your script must use “Backspace”.

Is it possible to play when you click R1, then R9 is disabled?

Multifunctional

More power if you want:

This script not good for me, needs to change a bit.

Example: https://jsfiddle.net/7XLqQ/3/

Can write only numbers dot backspace and minus.

I want:

// Allow the minus sign (-) if the user enters it first

This is correct but only id=“R3” - other ID’s cant use -

Want use dot (.) and all ID’s

Cant enters it first:

45.5 (correct)

.056 (wrong)

45…5 (double dot is wrong)

45.5. (wrong)

Comma is bonus.

If write " , " then replace . (dot)

Hard core never stop