One to many PHP allocation for users
I have a business requirement that there are two types of users (the number of users in the second type is far more than that in the first type), and then they need to match according to their preferences and regions.
For example, Class A users can select multiple preferences and multiple cities, such as userA1 and userA2 in the following example,
Examples of Class A users are as follows:
{
label:'userA1',
type:1,
like:['1', '4', '11'],
like2:['3','14','15'],
city:['1','2']
},
{
label:'userA2',
type:1,
like:['1', '11'],
like2:['3','13'],
city:['2', '3']
},
Class B users: they can only select single preference and city, such as userB1, userB2,
Examples of Category B users are as follows:
{
label:'userB1',
type:2,
like:"1",
like2:"3"
city:"1"
},
{
label:'userB2',
type:2,
like:"4",
like2:"7"
city:"6"
},
When allocating, they need to match according to their preferences. The matching rules are:
- Both users must match the city field;
- Priority should be given to both parties to match the like field. If the like field of a class B user does not match that of a class A user, the like field of a class A user should be used for matching. If it does not match, it will be empty;
- Each Class A user cannot match more than 5 Class B users at most. If there are too many Class B users, and all matching Class A users match 5, continue to allocate in Steps 1 and 2 until all Class B users are allocated.
A request of my little partner was slightly fuzzed. Because my main language is Js, PHP doesn’t know much about it, so he rejected several solutions.
So I had the audacity to come to the community and ask if there was a big guy who could give me some ideas
The difficulty he found was that the three attributes of Class A users were all multi selected.