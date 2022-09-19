One to many PHP allocation for users

I have a business requirement that there are two types of users (the number of users in the second type is far more than that in the first type), and then they need to match according to their preferences and regions.

For example, Class A users can select multiple preferences and multiple cities, such as userA1 and userA2 in the following example,

Examples of Class A users are as follows:

{ label:'userA1', type:1, like:['1', '4', '11'], like2:['3','14','15'], city:['1','2'] }, { label:'userA2', type:1, like:['1', '11'], like2:['3','13'], city:['2', '3'] },

Class B users: they can only select single preference and city, such as userB1, userB2,

Examples of Category B users are as follows:

{ label:'userB1', type:2, like:"1", like2:"3" city:"1" }, { label:'userB2', type:2, like:"4", like2:"7" city:"6" },

When allocating, they need to match according to their preferences. The matching rules are: