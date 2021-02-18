One submit button to processed two forms

Hello Everyone
My question is quite simple but more difficult to convert into the PHP and HTML code.
The idea is to upload a file to the server and email data from the form using one submit button.
The HTML Body looks like this:

 <form  "upload.php" method = "post" enctype = "multipart/form-data">
 <input type="file" name="file">
 <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Submit">
</form>

and PHP like this:

if(isset($_FILES['file']) OR ($_POST['email']))
{
   code for upload a file......
   code for email data......
  
   if(empty($errors)==true)
      {        
        move_uploaded_file($file_tmp,"/path/".$file_name);
 <input type="email" id="email" name="email">
        mail($recipient, $subject, $email_content, $email_headers);
        echo "File uploaded";
      }
}

So, How to now trigger to different issets, when one handle a ‘file’ that works only with _FILES and another 'email' that works only with _POST ?

I am not sure what you mean. When you submit the form that contains an upload, both the _FILES and the _POST arrays are populated at the same time. It is not one or the other. You can upload the file, accessing _FILES to do that, and then when it comes to emailing the data, you access _POST.

Just make sure that you have an input field called “email” in the upload form. If the email is fixed and you don’t want to show it even adding it as a hidden field will work…

<form action="upload.php" method = “post” enctype = “multipart/form-data”>
<input type="hidden" name="email" value="test@test.com"> <!-- Hidden email field -->
<input type=“file” name=“file”>
<input type=“submit” name=“submit” value=“Submit”>
</form>

So to your question, both _FILES and _POST are populated with the one button click. $_FILES is not at all tied to the method being “post”.

Edit: Also you can test to see if _FILES is set, then inside that if, test if _POST['email"] isset.

Hey. You are right!
(isset($_POST[‘email’])) works for upload files too as same as (isset(FILE['file'])) but (isset(_POST[‘file’])) doesn’t.
At least can use a _POST now so hopefully I will be at home shortly.

Thanks man :slight_smile:

A lot of people will recommend that you check for a form submission using

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") {

rather than looking for specific form variables being set. I forget why, it’s almost as much of a reflex response as suggesting that people don’t use the mail() function, and don’t concatenate variables into SQL queries.

I think sitepoint’s editor was stripping off the dollar signs. It should always be $_POST and not _POST. Same with FILES

I think I dug into that recommendation a year or two ago and found that the reasoning behind was more a preference than a security thing. As long as you understand how isset() works and make sure you sanitize all input, whichever way you want to do it is fine. I wouldn’t say one is a slam dunk over the other.

Even if you do use the REQUEST_METHOD trick, you still have to check that individual post field to see if it is set.