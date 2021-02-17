One submit button to processed two forms

Hello Everyone

My question is quite simple but more difficult to convert into the PHP and HTML code.

The idea is to upload a file to the server and email data from the form using one submit button.

The HTML Body looks like this:

<form "upload.php" method = "post" enctype = "multipart/form-data"> <input type="file" name="file"> <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Submit"> </form>

and PHP like this:

if(isset($_FILES['file']) OR ($_POST['email'])) { code for upload a file...... code for email data...... if(empty($errors)==true) { move_uploaded_file($file_tmp,"/path/".$file_name); <input type="email" id="email" name="email"> mail($recipient, $subject, $email_content, $email_headers); echo "File uploaded"; } }

So, How to now trigger to different issets, when one handle a ‘file’ that works only with _FILES and another 'email' that works only with _POST ?