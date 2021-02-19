One submit button to processed two forms

I am not sure what you mean. When you submit the form that contains an upload, both the _FILES and the _POST arrays are populated at the same time. It is not one or the other. You can upload the file, accessing _FILES to do that, and then when it comes to emailing the data, you access _POST.

Just make sure that you have an input field called “email” in the upload form. If the email is fixed and you don’t want to show it even adding it as a hidden field will work…

<form action="upload.php" method = “post” enctype = “multipart/form-data”> <input type="hidden" name="email" value="test@test.com"> <!-- Hidden email field --> <input type=“file” name=“file”> <input type=“submit” name=“submit” value=“Submit”> </form>

So to your question, both _FILES and _POST are populated with the one button click. $_FILES is not at all tied to the method being “post”.

Edit: Also you can test to see if _FILES is set, then inside that if, test if _POST['email"] isset.