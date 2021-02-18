One submit button to processed two forms

PHP
Hello Everyone
My question is quite simple but more difficult to convert into the PHP and HTML code.
The idea is to upload a file to the server and email data from the form using one submit button.
The HTML Body looks like this:

 <form  "upload.php" method = "post" enctype = "multipart/form-data">
 <input type="file" name="file">
 <input type="submit" name="submit" value="Submit">
</form>

and PHP like this:

if(isset($_FILES['file']) OR ($_POST['email']))
{
   code for upload a file......
   code for email data......
  
   if(empty($errors)==true)
      {        
        move_uploaded_file($file_tmp,"/path/".$file_name);
 <input type="email" id="email" name="email">
        mail($recipient, $subject, $email_content, $email_headers);
        echo "File uploaded";
      }
}

So, How to now trigger to different issets, when one handle a ‘file’ that works only with _FILES and another 'email' that works only with _POST ?

I am not sure what you mean. When you submit the form that contains an upload, both the _FILES and the _POST arrays are populated at the same time. It is not one or the other. You can upload the file, accessing _FILES to do that, and then when it comes to emailing the data, you access _POST.

Just make sure that you have an input field called “email” in the upload form. If the email is fixed and you don’t want to show it even adding it as a hidden field will work…

<form action="upload.php" method = “post” enctype = “multipart/form-data”>
<input type="hidden" name="email" value="test@test.com"> <!-- Hidden email field -->
<input type=“file” name=“file”>
<input type=“submit” name=“submit” value=“Submit”>
</form>

So to your question, both _FILES and _POST are populated with the one button click. $_FILES is not at all tied to the method being “post”.

Edit: Also you can test to see if _FILES is set, then inside that if, test if _POST['email"] isset.



Hey. You are right!
(isset($_POST[‘email’])) works for upload files too as same as (isset(FILE['file'])) but (isset(_POST[‘file’])) doesn’t.
At least can use a _POST now so hopefully I will be at home shortly.

Thanks man

A lot of people will recommend that you check for a form submission using

if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] == "POST") {

rather than looking for specific form variables being set. I forget why, it’s almost as much of a reflex response as suggesting that people don’t use the mail() function, and don’t concatenate variables into SQL queries.

I think sitepoint’s editor was stripping off the dollar signs. It should always be $_POST and not _POST. Same with FILES

I think I dug into that recommendation a year or two ago and found that the reasoning behind was more a preference than a security thing. As long as you understand how isset() works and make sure you sanitize all input, whichever way you want to do it is fine. I wouldn’t say one is a slam dunk over the other.

Even if you do use the REQUEST_METHOD trick, you still have to check that individual post field to see if it is set.

I would have to disagree with calling it a “trick”. It is just THE (thee) way to do it.

Additionally, checking that a field is isset is incorrect. On a properly coded form, all fields, save for checkboxes, will ALWAYS be isset, therefore checking for isset is pointless.

What you need to do is trim the POST array and then check for empty.

Thanks Gents
The final solution for me was to split two forms and cheat a little bit. A user need to click button “attach” to send a file to my server without (echo) information about what he/she did, then fill a contact form(name, email, message) and click “submit”. On the end I’ve got a file on the server and received an email with data.

A bit off-topic but…
That is actually why I routinely check isset on all inputs as part of my validation. If anything is not set, that should be set, it is a sign that something is amiss, and processing is halted. Reporting shows sometimes the bots do trip that wire. Just another invisible captcha for the armoury.

The empty check still takes care if it.

A variable is considered empty if it does not exist or if its value equals false.
https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.empty.php

I’ll give you that, I took empty as it literally implies, value set to an empty string.
Though in the context I’m using isset, I’ll word it as “captcha” instead of validation, empty isn’t suitable.
I would treat an empty (which I would use in validation) differently to a !isset.
Eg, an empty (literally an empty string) may result in a friendly “Please fill in all required fields”.
Where an !isset may result in a less friendly “Be gone foul robot, tampering with my form”, or at least an action to that effect.