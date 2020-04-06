One simple PHP functions with OOPS

It is most effective when used with value/entity objects.
Below is a very simplified example:
final class Money {
private $amount;
public function __construct($amount) {
$this->amount = $amount;
}
public function __toString()
{
return '$'.number_format($this->amount, 2);
}
}
$amount = new Money(100);
echo 'I just spent ',$amount;
// I just spent $100.00
As you can see, by using the ability to decide how the class behaves when it interacts with a string (consider it as the object is “being cast” to string).
In the example, in the base code you had a value object for money that contained the value of 100. Then with __toString we placed the currency indicator in front and also made sure it had two decimal places, making it very easy to use when displaying the information to the front end. Any place you want to use a money amount, you just echo/print etc. the money value object directly and you do not need to worry about the correct formatting or currency, as the value object handle that.