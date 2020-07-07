One simple PHP functions with OOPS

Well you could use this for example for logging purposes. Suppose you have a User class with a __toString() that returns the username, you could log it like so:

$logger->notice('User "' . $user . '" logged in');

which will resolve to User rpkamp logged in for example.

If then later you decide you want to log more information about users (like their level) you can add that to the __toString and it could for example become User rpkamp (Advisor) logged in .

Then it is changed everywhere the user is logged, without having to change a single line of logging code.